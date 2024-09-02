"What Happened in New York?" Speaking with Dennison Joyce about the NYC Mass Casualty Event of Spring 2020

I had the pleasure of speaking with Dennison Joyce two weeks ago on his Monday morning show “Through the Looking Glass” (wioxradio.org, Catskills, NY) about my ongoing investigation of the New York City mass casualty event in spring 2020.

Dennison came prepared, having watched a webinar that I did with Jonathan Engler for IPAK last March — which made for a richer conversation and good questions on his part.

All of my Substack posts about the NYC event can be accessed on this page.

I’m working on a summary of the work I’ve done on the event alone and with others thus far that should be ready soon.