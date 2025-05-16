Jeremiah Hosea hosted me in a “Stop the Shots” Space on X last night to discuss the New York City death event.

Despite having very reliable home and phone internet service, I was constantly disconnected and, ultimately, unable to stay for the duration. It reminded me of the time my friend Shannon Adcock tried to tell Senator Ron Johnson about the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020 in an X Space, and the Senator suddenly couldn’t hear her for 35 seconds!

Here’s audio and transcription for one glitch-free segment, enhanced with links to content (mine and others’).

Jessica Hockett [26:30]: What’s really incredible - and I’m not the only analyst that has noted this. Actually, Denis Rancourt, he’s a Canadian researcher, he put out a paper related to this in June 2020, not just about New York but everywhere around the world—that you don’t see in any of the time-series data, any death data, any 9-1-1 call data, any data of any kind. You don’t see any signs of this spreading virus, or this spreading disease, anywhere until officials declare that there’s an emergency and they launch mass testing, PCR testing, in hospitals and care homes. And then what we have, really, with the PCR testing, it helped create an illusion of a virus that had come on the scene.

And I think one thing that maybe New Yorkers especially don’t realize is that the testing - a lot of the testing - began with people who were already in the hospital.

That is a really, really important point, because if you’re using these sensitive tests - and I would say these tests that were just garbage and they were picking up all kinds of things. They weren’t specific. I would say that there was never, and still is no evidence, that there was a novel virus which was called SARS-CoV-2. There was never any evidence that that virus was causative of a new or unique disease.

But you had this test. It was given to hospitals. They first ran it on patients that were already in there, and the doctors and nurses were told, “Okay, if somebody is positive, they have this disease, and then you have to use these protocols” - which were really democidal protocols on these patients.

We had “strategies,” if you will, including forced ventilation, people were on sedatives, people were segregated and separated into different rooms, experimental treatments were used. It’s really awful.

I would say that doctors and nurses - it has the appearance of a simulation. That they were taken through a simulation, especially in New York, and that they were psy-oped, effectively.

What’s crazy is that New York City has been blamed for five years on a nursing home policy, which, again, if people go to my Substack they can see that I walk through this.

Most of the death in New York City was in hospitals. We do have a lot of deaths in nursing homes as well, but we [also] have a massive increase in deaths occurring at home. Almost 200% increase in deaths occurring at home. A lot of it blamed on COVID. A lot of it sudden cardiac arrest. I don’t know what that’s from, for heaven’s sakes!

Massive - my colleagues and I, we haven't found this anywhere else in the world - massive increase in deaths among younger adult age groups. Under age 60, above age 25 - so 25 to 60 year-olds or so: sudden, 200% increase in death!

What is going on? Where is the investigation into that?

Why isn’t RFK calling for investigation? He’s the HHS [director], he’s in charge of that. Why isn’t he calling for an investigation into New York City hospitals? Where is Jay Bhattacharya on this?

Where is Donald Trump on this? He’s a New Yorker! He was standing on the White House lawn in late March 2020, saying that Elmhurst Hospital was overwhelmed. The data that I obtained shows that was not the case whatsoever.

So if he was fooled, we need him to be made aware of that, but no matter what, we need an investigation into what actually happened—and enough of these games about a nursing home policy, because that does not explain this event whatsoever.

I’m getting a little worked up about this, I know. After a few years investigating this and trying to draw attention to it and not being successful, it’s a little upsetting that nobody wants to talk about this, including people who are ‘COVID dissidents’!

I’m ignored, this event - forget me for a second - the event is repeatedly ignored, and the findings of myself and my colleagues are repeatedly ignored, and I’m not sure why. I’m not sure why. It’s really upsetting.