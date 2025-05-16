Wood House 76

Dr Mike Yeadon
Experience has taught the perpetrators that outrageous things can be the hardest to detect and the easiest to ignore, because the duped often don’t want to know, either.

Fellow campaigners often have their own niche(s). So few people are saying anything about any aspect of the worldwide crime that if one doesn’t focus all one’s attention to a narrow focus, it’s all dissipated.

For my part, very many people have heard me claim and explain my reasoning that the injections were never vaccines, not properly developed and were designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

I’m not sure a single informed person echoed these claims.

Unsurprisingly, the perpetrators are going to get away with it. So it seems to me.

If anything, interest has faded tremendously already. If I couldn’t generate interest in 2021-22, it’s hardly a surprise that nobody seems interested in 2025.

So you have my sympathy and respect. I don’t think it’s a conspiracy among those who are hollering, just that our individual voices are whipped away in the storm of utter nonsense surrounding everything these days.

