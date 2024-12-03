The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has released its report: After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward.

I’ve skimmed the sections I’m most interested in and anticipate posting further about the parts relevant to the New York event and COVID-19 potentially being the result of a laboratory or research incident.

As I said on X, everything we need to know about the official U.S. stance the ‘pandemic’ - and what every Donald Trump appointee likely agrees with and/or agrees to endorse or not question (at least for now) - is in Chairman Brad Wenstrup’s introduction:

This [Select Subcommittee's] work will help the United States, and the world, predict the next pandemic, prepare for the next pandemic, protect ourselves from the next pandemic, and hopefully prevent the next pandemic. Members of the 119th Congress should continue and build off this work, there is more information to find and honest actions to be taken."

This comes as no surprise, as the Subcommittee’s work was rooted in & did not question the assumption a pandemic occurred. The assertion that we can and should Predict - Prepare - Protect - Prevent for/against ‘Next Pandemics’ sounds curiously like a military motto and is a clarion call to more time, money, and research into the Pandemic Industrial Complex. Coupled with the “possibility that COVID-19 emerged because of a laboratory or research related accident,” it’s fuel for the Bioterrorism Preparedness Fire as well.

While the Subcommittee’s work was shaped by many forces, a document produced by The Norfolk Group - which I critiqued previously - appears to have been a significant influence on the questions posed and recommendations proffered.

Two Norfolk Group members with a ‘Next Pandemic’ orientation have been appointed to Trump administration positions: Marty Makary to FDA Commissioner and Jay Bhattacharya to NIH Director. I oppose both nominations but have written formally only about Bhattacharya’s due to the nature of my previous interactions with him & his positions.

The ‘Next Pandemic’ notion was also the theme of a recent symposium at Stanford University that featured some members of the Norfolk Group, plus John Ioannidis, Sunetra Gupta, Scott Atlas, and others who do not challenge the WHO’s COVID-19 pandemic declaration.

Though predictable - if not forgone - the Subcommittee’s conclusion is nevertheless troubling for those who hold a ‘No Pandemic’ view, or who simply want other views to be openly debated, versus seen as naive, fringe, or scientifically baseless.

I’m as pleased as anyone that the report recognizes the illegality and harms of measures taken in the name of a pandemic (e.g., mask & vaccine mandates, school closures). But I’m also unsettled that it is being released into a context where core questions remain off-limits - even for organizations whose reputations were built on giving a voice to those skeptical of the government’s COVID narrative, as my own recent attempt with two associates demonstrated plainly.

Whatever truths about the COVID Event are suppressed or revealed in the years to come, sixteen members of the U.S. House of Representatives are on the permanent record with an unmistakeable message for Public Health, Pandemicists/Next-Pandemicists, & associated Profiteers:

Carry On.