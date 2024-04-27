I think it’s worthwhile to document what some well-known people who weren’t “on the ground” in New York City during the spring 2020 death spike event are saying about it now.

Toward that end, I’m sharing a segment of a recent episode of The Tom Woods Show in which Woods asked Harvey Risch for his opinion about what happened.

Risch’s view on what drove the NYC death spike involves five factors: panic & fear, hospital overload, brainwashing healthcare workers about outpatient treatments, failure to use oxygen in outpatient settings, and military management.

Woods: What do you think was going on in New York City in early 2020? Was it simply a matter of nobody knew what they were dealing with and so their response was not going to be as good as it would be later when doctors had more experience? Do you think it's just that?

Risch: I think it was a combination of things. I think, number one, people were panicking. The medical staffs were panicking. That everybody was believing in This is a Calamity -- that this illness is going to kill everybody. They were believing in the 10% mortality across the board that was coming out of the UK modelers -- that fake modeling. And so everybody had a large fear quotient, including the medical healthcare staffs.

And so lots of cases were being seen in hospitals. It was overloading their care abilities at certain timepoints.

And everybody was brainwashed to think that there were no outpatient treatments, and so nobody was getting hydroxycholorquine, zinc, azithromycin, or doxycycline, and various other medications. There’s a whole armamentarium of things that work to treat outpatient COVID.

And those are the people and people with comorbidities who desperately needed that kind of treatment to prevent them from getting in the hospital.

Numbers more patients could have been treated with oxygen as outpatients and those regimens, without having to be hospitalized

So there was a lot of control in the military management of the pandemic to say, “We want to overload the medical system, we want to let patients die, so that there will be fear, so that when the vaccines come out people will be so afraid they will rush to take them, proving that the vaccine are the end result of what had to be accomplished in the pandemic.”

I think that that this is the nefarious actions of our military control and the military system of managing the pandemic.