My friend Shannon Adcock, founder of advocacy group Awake Illinois, participated in a Space today that featured Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Shannon told the Senator about my New York City investigation. (I didn’t know about the Space and didn’t ask or expect Shannon to point Johnson to my work, but I appreciate her doing so.)

As Shannon was talking about a potential fraud event and saying it is “a huge glimpse into true accountability,” Johnson said, “I’m not hearing anything. Is somebody talking?”

This is strange, given that Shannon had been speaking for approximately 35 seconds. Was Senator Johnson able to hear her and then suddenly couldn’t?

See what you think:

UPDATE (3/14/24): Senator Johnson’s staffers have responded to me about this incident. See the pinned comment below and this reply on Twitter. (Related thread)

UPDATE (3/15/24): Johnson staffer Chandler Rebel has deleted the comment I pinned below. I’ve posted a screenshot of the reply on this Note. Kiersten Pels, the Senator’s Comms Director, has likewise deleted her reply to me on X, citing “getting inundated with unrelated replies” as the reason for doing so.

Subsequent emails with Senator Johnson’s staff: