Wood House 76

Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
6h

Let me introduce:

Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t

https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html

22.01.2007

... und re-published (full-text)

NYT 2007: FAITH IN QUICK TEST LEADS TO EPIDEMIC THAT WASN’T

by Silviu "Silview" Costinescu

https://silview.media/2020/12/26/nyt-2007-faith-in-quick-test-leads-to-epidemic-that-wasnt/

And then:

COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless

Though the whole world relies on RT-PCR to “diagnose” Sars-Cov-2 infection, the science is clear: they are not fit for purpose

Torsten Engelbrecht and Konstantin Demeter

https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/

27.06.2020 - Torsten Engelbrecht and Konstantin Demeter

Jessica Hockett
6hEdited

I can't read the last two words without hearing the song "Fresh Eyes" by Andy Grammer, so here it is: 🙂

https://youtu.be/xipU1hxO_nk?si=_udV7UVumIL1_EK4

