It’s January, a month that begins with J - like Japan.

Japan’s biggest city, Tokyo, is the most populous in the world (~14 million).

I’ve never been to Tokyo. My husband has, however, and his description, the picture of the city above, and basic demographic information permit me to conclude there are a lot of people there who live fairly close together.

It’s also not far from China.

Despite being close to China and having all of those people, unlike New York City, Tokyo saw no virus bomb in spring 2020. By the end of March, only 243 confirmed cases were recorded, compared to more than 27,000 in New York.

The late John McAfee thought the discrepancy between “Covid deaths” in New York and Tokyo was “fishy”. I do too. My read of different studies indicates New York launched by testing existing hospital patients and staff; Tokyo did not.

Japan announced its first positive test for 2019-nCoV (SARS-CoV-2) very early: 15 January 2020. The patient was a man in his 30s - no surprise since *Younger Man With Unremarkable Respiratory Illness Symptoms* was the prototypical Patient 1 in many countries, including China, the U.S., UK, Germany, and Italy

Japan Man was a resident of the Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo. The proximity makes it pretty strange an alleged “fast-spreading” pathogen didn’t head northward, but the US Navy maintains a fleet in Yogasuka, so perhaps they helped keep the virus at bay? #punintended

The capital of Kanagawa is Yokohama, the second most-populous city in Japan and likewise not the site of a spring 2020 Virus Bomb. Yokohama is also the port from which the Diamond Princess cruise ship departed and returned.

ICYMI, there was no illness outbreak on the Diamond Princess voyage - a fact I’ve documented on X. The fiasco of quarantining the ship & blaming subsequent iatrogenic deaths on a coronavirus constituted a staged event, in my opinion, replete with opportunities to test testing, test drugs, & test the public’s tolerance for the notion of a disease coming soon to a city near them.

Like many nations surrounded by water, Japan didn’t report excess mortality in 2020. The following year was also rather quiet. I trust no country’s curve; those who’ve followed the nation’s data, policies, & shot deployment are better-positioned to hypothesize about the overall trend.

My interest is Japan’s role in the early 2020 storyline and how it was cast as “Compliant Asian Island Nation Doing the Right Thing.” Masking is acculturated, their reputation for it well-known, and the “good example” critical to persuading citizens of other countries that masks might work. If Japan can’t control “spread,” then no one can.

A Virus Bomb can’t look like it went off in Tokyo or Yokohama, because it risks the global audience believing control of the Villainous Pathogen is possible.

More importantly, I seriously doubt a screen-based New York-like event could be successfully executed in a country known for the two biggest bombs to detonate on planet Earth.

Too many people would call the bluff.