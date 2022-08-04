Letter: U of I President Tim Killeen's Response to Rep. Deanne Mazzochi et al
April 14, 2022
Here’s University of Illinois President Tim Killeen’s response to a March 16, 2022 letter from Rep. Deanne Mazzochi & five other state legislators, regarding the school’s saliva-testing program.
Posted for general access, public comment, and future reference.
Related: Illinois Senator Chapin Rose’s August 19, 2022 email to President Killeen.
Why hasn't Champaign-Urbana media reported on this correspondence?
Or they have, and I missed it?
Completely Walked around free consent and justified doing so with the same "IDPH, public good, etc". Surely didn't mention using test before obtaining EUA.