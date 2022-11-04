A couple weeks ago, I posted data showing that New York City’s hospital emergency departments were not at a breaking point in spring 2020. Quite the opposite: Systemwide, there was a 50% drop — from which EDs still haven’t recovered.

Additional data from the City’s health department

NYC Emergency Departments weren't overrun by people with covid-19. Only 3% of the people who came to New York City emergency during the spring 2020 March - May wave were clinically diagnosed with the virus. At no point did the percentage of visits to NYC hospital EDs with a covid diagnosis never exceeded 10%. Covid-diagnosed visits were highest during winter 2022's omicron wave, when total daily ED visits briefly reached pre-pandemic respiratory-virus season levels, before again dropping below normal. We don't know how many of these people had symptoms associated with the disease. We do know that the 2017-2018 flu season created busier emergency rooms for NYC than covid ever has.

The NYC Emergency Room respiratory visit spike may have been panic-driven. Respiratory visits for the 2019-2020 peaked in January, and were on the way down, before New York Governor Cuomo’s lockdown directive on March 10, 2020.

At that point, Calls to Emergency Medical Services soared, as did the number of people going to emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. The dramatic rise & fall suggests fear, not actual “spread” triggered the sudden surge.

Were all of these people who reported respiratory symptoms diagnosed with covid? No. At spring 2020’s peak, the ratio of respiratory visits to covid diagnosis was 30%, another data point that suggests at least some visits were people freaking out, psychogenic illness, or symptoms

Respiratory visits and visits for influenza-like illness (ILI) are not mutually exclusive, but adding ILI to respiratory gives us a “maximum” number of people heading to the hospital because they thought they had covid. This makes the ratio who were diagnosed with covid even smaller. Is it possible a good number of weren't being tested in March & April 2020? Sure. But a "diagnosis" doesn't require testing, and we can be sure that some portion of the patients who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 in the ED weren't people who had respiratory symtoms or ILI.

Do we know how people came to the hospital with covid-like illness and were admitted, regardless of whether they went to the ED or were diagnosed there?

