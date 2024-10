Today marks a slight name change to this Substack, from Wood House to Wood House 76.

A big reason for the change is Twitter’s choice to suppress articles with Substack in the address. Maddening, but also a good excuse to secure a dedicated domain name.

WoodHouse.com was taken, so I chose WoodHouse76.com. I was born in 1976 (a.k.a., a “Bicentennial Baby”)…