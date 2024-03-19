New York City Says It Experienced the Equivalent of Eight World Trade Center Disasters in 46 Days
How believable is this?
Following “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” New York City claims it experienced the death equivalent of eight World Trade Center disasters in 46 days - in addition to the “normal” number of deaths.
The graph below shows the raw-number increase above the same days in 2019.
The date ranges in the pink boxes are for 2020, with number of deaths above the number that occurred on those same dates in 2019. I chose each date range to approximate the total number of World Trade Center deaths.
The “excess” death event continued through the end of May and then disappeared for the rest of the year.
Readers, how believable is this event?
Does it matter?
Why or why not?
if this many people actually died, where did they hide the bodies? why wasn't the medical examiner's office hiring extra staff, especially since so many people had been sent home after cuomo deemed them "unessential?"
seriously. i lived through this in nyc, i had a huge address book and not one of the 2k people in it knew anyone who died. i did lose a single acquaintance to the hospital protocols that march, but that's it.
Not very damn believable.