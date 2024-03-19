Following “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” New York City claims it experienced the death equivalent of eight World Trade Center disasters in 46 days - in addition to the “normal” number of deaths.

The graph below shows the raw-number increase above the same days in 2019.

The date ranges in the pink boxes are for 2020, with number of deaths above the number that occurred on those same dates in 2019. I chose each date range to approximate the total number of World Trade Center deaths.

The “excess” death event continued through the end of May and then disappeared for the rest of the year.

Readers, how believable is this event?

Does it matter?

Why or why not?