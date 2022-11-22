No, My Twitter Account Has Not Been Restored
For whatever reason, Elon Musk has not prioritized abolishing the company's covid-19 misinformation policy.
My Twitter account @Wood_House76 has NOT been restored.
This is still the screen I see:
Also, FYI, this account ⬇️ is fake.
New owner Elon Musk has yet to change or remove Twitter’s ridiculous Covid-19 Misinformation Policy. As far as I know, no accounts suspended under this policy have been unsuspended.
Honestly, I'm not sure Twitter is worth it anymore. Not that we necessarily wanna concede ground, but Musk has made it clear he isn't actually committed to freedom of speech. He's one of the major players in the transhumanist movement and he's never seen government money (be it from the US, the CCP or wherever) that he didn't like.
Much of the alternative media wants him to be the champion of free speech, or at least a proponent of an alternative to the mainstream narrative on covid. But as far as I can tell it's all talk. Meanwhile, Musk HAS said that he hopes to turn Twitter into an "everything app" which you use to access all content and other things, a la the CCP's big app (called 'X' I believe).
I think we need to own up to the fact that he's severely "problematic" at best.
Yeah, I didn't think so. He's not the hero everyone thinks he is. I'm sure he's got his own reasons for buying Twitter. But I don't think it's because he's such a huge fan of free speech.