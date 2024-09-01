There is yet another data oddity related to the New York City spring 2020 death spike: a disproportionate number of deaths that list only COVID-19 as cause of death.

Understanding the aberration, which I’ll show further into this article, requires a bit of background knowledge.

COVID-19 as the Sole Cause of Death

Contrary to popular belief, deaths that list COVID-19 as cause of death and nothing else are not “the only true COVID deaths.” They are deaths involving incomplete death certificates.

Robert Anderson, chief of mortality statistics at NCHS, provided a good explanation if this in a 12 March 2021 interview. (Ignore the problems with using a test result irrespective of symptoms to code a COVID-19 death - and the lack of evidence for a novel virus named SARS-CoV-2 causing a new disease - and focus on the death certificate completion aspect.)

HOST: For the death certificate, NCHS issued a guidance report – a guidance document – for certifiers on how to include COVID-19 on the death certificate. That came out about a year ago. Can you talk about that a little bit? ROBERT ANDERSON: Sure. At the beginning of the pandemic, we realized that we had an opportunity to reach out to physicians to help them understand how to complete the death certificate – in general, not just with regard to COVID-19. And so we created this document that was specific to COVID-19 that showed them how to fill out the death certificate properly in general, and then once they determined that COVID-19 was either the cause of death or a contributing factor, how to report it on the death certificate. This guidance just sort of builds on guidance that we issued several years earlier – I think the last time we issued guidance, general guidance, was in 2003. This guidance is essentially the same – it’s just specific to COVID-19. This builds on the guidance that we issued before. HOST: Turning to another topic here: comorbidities, other conditions contributing or involved with COVID-19 deaths. There was some confusion about the note on Table 3 on the website on COVID-19 deaths by contributing condition. The note says “For 6% of these deaths COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned on the death certificate.” And this has led to some wild and inaccurate speculation that the other 94% of the deaths may have been really some other cause of death and not COVID-19. Could you talk about that a little bit? ROBERT ANDERSON: Yeah sure. I can provide a little bit of background here. The cause of death section on the death certificate is designed in a specific way and it’s designed to elicit a sequence of events leading to death. And then also to gather any significant conditions that contributed to death. So you have Part One about “cause of death” section which asks the certifier to provide the causal sequence. And so you would start on the top line and you would put the immediate cause of death. To use a COVID-19 example, you might have “respiratory distress syndrome” which is a common complication of COVID-19. And then you would work backwards from that immediate cause of death. And let’s suppose that respiratory distress was brought on by pneumonia, viral pneumonia, and so you would put on the second line “viral pneumonia.” And then on the third line – because we want to know what the cause of viral pneumonia was – if it was COVID-19, then you would write COVID-19 on the third line. So you’d have respiratory distress due to viral pneumonia due to COVID-19. That’s a logical causal sequence from the immediate cause working back to the underlying cause. And then in Part Two, you could put any other conditions that might have contributed to death but weren’t part of that causal pathway in Part One. Now with a disease like COVID-19, it should be fairly unusual to see only COVID-19 reported – I mean normally we should at least see the complications caused by the disease, such as pneumonia or respiratory distress. In cases where only COVID-19 is reported, the certifier is indicating that COVID-19 was the cause of death, but really they left it – the cause of death statement – somewhat incomplete. They neglected to provide the entire causal pathway. Now with regard to the other 94% which mentioned other diseases or conditions, it’s important to understand that in the overwhelming majority of these cases the additional diseases or conditions are either complications of COVID-19 – they are in the causal pathway, like pneumonia or respiratory distress – or they’re reported in Part Two as contributing conditions. So for about 92% of the deaths involving COVID-19 that mention other conditions –91 or 92% – the certifiers indicated that COVID-19 is the primary or underlying cause. This is not a situation where the certifier is writing all of the diseases that the person had equally; they’re actually reporting it in this causal sequence. And in the overwhelming majority of cases, COVID-19 has been indicated as the cause of the death. It’s the cause that started that causal pathway, that causal sequence leading to death.

The guidance Mr. Anderson is referring to includes examples of death certificates completed according to standards. He’s essentially saying a death certificates for which COVID-19 is the only cause listed weren’t filled out correctly. The records are missing information about the link(s) between COVID-19, i.e., conditions it triggered or were that exacerbated by it and led to death.

COVID-Only Deaths in the U.S. and New York City: March - May 2020

How many “COVID only” death records are there for the U.S. in spring 2020, and what proportion are from New York City?

Using a method confirmed by CDC staff, I queried the federal mortality database for such deaths in the U.S. and NYC, from March 1 (the day the first New York City case was announced) through May 31, 2020.

There were 103,797 deaths in the U.S. which list COVID-19 (U07.1) as underlying cause. Most list a “multiple” cause, - i.e., they are “complete” with respect to a documented causal pathway - while 7% incorrectly listed or entered only COVID-19. A lower rate is desirable; however, some level of error is understandable when a new cause of death/death code is announced out of the blue and doesn’t seem particularly unique from other respiratory illnesses or disease.

New York City’s ratios for the same timeframe are higher: Almost 11% of deaths with COVID as underlying cause list COVID as the only cause. Most of the COVID-only deaths (81%; n=1,715) occurred in hospitals, where one would expect coding procedures to be followed more closely than for deaths occurring at personal homes or nursing homes. Roughly a third are under age 65 (n=558/2,104)

The proportion of all COVID-related deaths that occurred in New York City in spring of 2020 relative to the U.S. is very high. Less than 3% of the population lives in one of the five boroughs, yet it’s where 19% of the country’s deaths with COVID listed as underlying cause occurred.

The ratio is higher for COVID-only deaths. Nearly 30% of such deaths in the first three months of the national emergency were in New York City — and more than a third in March and April.

Outside of New York state, the counties that comprise the greatest portion of “wave 1” COVID-only deaths in the U.S. are in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia, and Illinois. None comes close to New York as a percentage of the U.S. total and NYC is 76% of the NY state total.

Expected or Unexpected?

Is the disproportionate number of NYC COVID-only deaths for spring 2020 in the U.S. total expected or unexpected?

On the “expected” side, it could be argued that COVID-19 (whatever it is) was operationalized and “reacted to” in New York City more vigorously than virtually anyplace else in America, which created stress and pressures inside hospitals that affected doctors’ abilities to follow new guidelines. The public hospitals auspiciously announced a full transition to the EPIC record-keeping system around the time CARES Act was passed and an executive order issued 23 March 2020 seems to relieve medical personnel of “requirements to maintain medical records that accurately reflect the evaluation and treatment of patients, or requirements to assign diagnostic codes or to create or maintain other records for billing purpose.”

On the “unexpected” side, because reasons like record-keeping & coding problems serve the government’s “New York got hit harder and was overwhelmed” narrative very well, such explanations should be regarded with suspicion. Federal coding guidance issued at the time was fairly clear, and it’s not easy to give NYC a pass when other cities didn’t seem to have the same kind of difficulty to the same extent.

For example, Cook County, Illinois (Chicago) reported the second-highest overall COVID death total in any single county in the U.S. for March-May 2020. Cook reported 119 COVID-only deaths for those months out of 3,688 deaths that listed COVID as underlying cause (3%). Applying the 3% rate means New York City should have seen fewer than 600 COVID-only deaths, instead of more than 2,100. Had that been the case, the U.S. rate for COVID-only deaths in the spring would be closer to 5% instead of 7%.

It’s worth noting that the Cook County medical examiner’s work is automatically subject to public scrutiny in Cook County. We can see every death the ME processed, including those in a COVID deaths archive activated in March 2020. By contrast, the NYC Medical Examiner’s determinations are hidden, can’t be obtained by any citizen via freedom of information request, and the agency hasn’t been compelled to explain very little about anything, including a data-processing event involving 11,000 deaths or a drop in autopsies conducted on deaths at home. Such lack of transparency appears intentional and makes it hard to see ultra-disaster-prepared New York City as an innocent bystander of a coronavirus attack that sent death-recording protocols to the bottom of the East River.

“COVID Only” - Not the Only New York Anomaly

If New York’s outsize proportion of COVID-only deaths were the only “anomaly” involved in its mass-casualty event, it could be chalked up to things like abrupt changes to hospital environments & record-keeping procedures, psychological warfare against healthcare workers, and/or confusing directives from administrators. But it’s one of many signals that something strange and thus far undisclosed occurred in a period that saw ~27,000 deaths.

While continuing to find curious patterns & discrepancies in the New York City death spike has put us past the point of being shocked by new findings, it doesn’t mean the high ratio of COVID-only deaths should be recused from interrogation.

Among the questions any thinking person should ask are

Who were the people whose deaths list only COVID? For those that died in hospitals, how did they get to the hospital, when were they admitted, and for what were they admitted?

Did some hospitals/hospital systems have more COVID-only death records than others?

Were the COVID-only deaths more likely or less likely to receive FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance? Were they more likely or less likely to be buried on Hart Island?

What percentage of COVID-only deaths are linked to a positive test for SARS-CoV-2?

Did cities/area in other countries that saw unusually-high death spikes - e.g., Lombardy, London, Madrid - also report a lot of COVID-only deaths, or is NYC again global outlier (like it appears to be with younger deaths)?

New York played a starring role in launching and substantiating a pandemic declaration and National Emergency decree. The fact that no one has been held accountable for or given sensical, data-aligned explanations for what happened there is deeply concerning. Whatever the factors that influenced the city’s COVID-only death toll, the public deserves an inquiry and full review of death records and patient charts.