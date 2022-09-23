You’ve probably heard about the New York nursing home scandal.

Short version: Governor Andrew Cuomo killed a whole bunch of people by sending covid-positive patients into nursing homes. He then tried to cover up the total number of residents who died from covid by excluding from public announcement the number that died in hospitals.

More-detailed version: Two weeks after cutting off visitors to nursing homes and telling New Yorkers to stay home, Andrew Cuomo issued an advisory on March 25th, saying hospitalized covid patients couldn’t be denied readmission or new admission to a nursing home/long-term care facility based solely on a confirmed or suspected covid-19 diagnosis.

Under this policy, there were more than 9,000 admissions from hospitals to such facilities. Roughly 2,800 were readmissions of patients who were sent back from a hospital to the care facility where they’d been living, while 6,300 were patients sent from hospitals to such facilities for the first time. Facing pressure from lawmakers and families, Cuomo rescinded the directive on May 10, 2020. The Governor’s efforts to underreport the number of resident deaths were later exposed.

Andrew Cuomo is undoubtedly one the pandemic’s worst politicians. As much as I loathe everything about his response to covid-19, I can’t let my disdain get in the way of making sure the data actually tells the story now being told. (That includes the information in the New York attorney general’s office’s Jan 2021 report, and the March 2022 audit from the state comptroller.)

In particular, my eyes are on how the new narrative stacks up against the New York City numbers. Do data support the “Covid-Ran-Rampant-In-NYC-Nursing-Homes-Because-of-Cuomo’s-Directive” claim? More importantly, do they substantially help explain New York City’s lockdown-triggered spring 2020 morality event?

I don’t know yet.

There are some differences between data sources that are hard for me to reconcile.

Big Picture

I'll start with some “Wave 1” totals from CDC WONDER, the U.S.’s central public mortality database. By July 18, 2020, there were 19,860 NYC resident deaths that cite covid-19 as underlying cause.

A “Place of Death” query shows where these people died. Most were inside hospitals or outpatient facilities; relatively few were inside nursing homes/LTCFs.

WONDER v. NYDOH

If 9% of deaths that attributed covid as underlying cause being in NYC nursing homes sounds low, remember this number doesn’t include residents who died in hospitals. Unfortunately, we can’t discern that total from WONDER, because the database doesn’t track how many medical-facility deaths were transfers from nursing homes.

Fortunately, NYDOHs “Statewide COVID-19 Nursing Home and Adult Care Facility Fatalities” dataset lists resident covid deaths by county & by week, in three categories:

lab-confirmed covid-19 disease that occurred at the facility

lab-confirmed covid-19 disease that occurred outside of the facility,

covid-19 presumed disease that occurred at the facility.

Here’s the Wave 1 summary:

Oddly, these data don’t jive well with the WONDER figures — even after considering a) the two sources show slightly different things, b) the WONDER data covers a few more days, and c) NYDOH says its data is self-reported by facilities & hasn’t been verified for accuracy.

Comparing the WONDER and NYDOH numbers, I see some issues.

NYDOH shows 1,411 lab-confirmed covid deaths in facilities. Both the dictionary for the dataset & my correspondence with the NYDOE affirm that a “lab-confirmed” covid death was a patient who tested positive for covid before or at their death. Laying aside the problems such a definition created, I’m curious whether these deaths were deaths for where covid was determined to be an underlying cause? We don’t know. Regardless, the NYDOE “confirmed” number is 400+ covid deaths fewer than the WONDER number…and fewer than the “Cuomo

The confirmed + presumed in-facility total is more than double the confirmed in-facility total, and nearly double the of covid-underlying cause deaths in WONDER.

WONDER says there were 7,687 deaths from all causes inside of nursing homes/LTCFs, 5,852 of which did not attribute covid as underlying cause. Is NYDOH data saying 2,017 of those deaths are presumed covid deaths?

If we include an additional 538 facility deaths that WONDER says listed covid as a contributing cause, that’s 2,373 - more than 1,300 deaths fewer than NYDOH is reporting for confirmed + presumed together. Are NYC nursing homes reporting presumed covid deaths of people for whom covid appears nowhere on the death certificate?

WONDER shows 16,440 covid-as-underlying-cause deaths in inpatient, outpatient, + emergency room deaths. Assuming NYDOH’s “out of facility” number is almost entirely hospital deaths, that means nursing home residents comprise a relatively low percent of that total (2,195/16,440 = 13.3%). Who were the other thousands that (purportedly) died from covid in NYC hospitals?

If we take NYDOH’s total number of NYC nursing home resident deaths (confirmed + presumed) at face value, and subtract it from the total number of Wave 1 deaths reported it Wonder (n=19,860), that means 72% of Wave 1 covid deaths in NYC were not nursing home residents. Who were they, and where are they supposed to have contracted the virus?

This following graph provides a visual of most numbers I mentioned.

Change from 2019

Pretend for a minute the NYDOH data doesn’t exist, is too error-laden to take seriously, or that I’ve made calculation mistakes that others will catch. Comparing Wave 1 place of death data for 2020 to the same weeks in 2019 still raises serious questions on its own.

Here's 2019 vs. 2020, with raw-number & percent change for deaths from all causes.

These increases are truly astounding. A visitor from another planet would look at this table and think there had been multiple terrorist attacks, a battle, or a tidal wave, earthquake, asteroid strike, etc. Unique not only in the U.S., but in the world.

The data become more incredible — and perhaps un-credible - when we see the number of deaths occurring in each type of place that did and didn’t attribute covid-19 as underlying cause.

This data would have us believe that over 100% of increase in NYC hospital deaths was due to covid.