Meryl Nass published the following article today:

The world-class psychological warfare purveyors managed to turn the world into two camps that hated each other. One group didn’t take a vaccine. The other group took the vaccine, convinced they were being experimental subjects for the good of society, and hated those who refused to take the same risk for their selfishness. They obeyed the command to ha…

If the good guys can't resolve their petty differences, how will we ever defeat the bad guys?

I replied in the comments and am also posting my response below, with additional linked content.

Hi Dr. Nass.

In the spirit of "arguing about arguments," I'd like to address certain claims you've made in this post, from the perspective of someone who has spent 2+ years researching the New York City spring 2020 mass casualty event.

You said, "My son and his wife were caring for people who they knew (doctors and nurses) at NY Presbyterian Hospital and they thought they died from COVID in March 2020." I'm not clear as to who you're saying worked at NYP, but none of the NYP hospitals had high activity. (Here's ER visits & inpatient admissions at NYP Columbia .)

I have shown repeatedly and in numerous ways that NYC hospitals were not overrun with patients. Public agencies are also hiding key data and/or saying basic metrics are not available. You are correct that the Travel Cadre arrived post death spike, but your assertion about patient volume is not supported by available data. In my opinion, some of the “outside” doctors and nurses were mobilized and brought in for the purposes of either making it look like or “confirming” that a spreading disease had seized the city.

You ask what people were dying from in NYC. You may not be aware, but the U.S. federal government has not substantiated the NYC event death toll with any proof of any kind. Americans should be deeply disturbed by that fact, seeing as the city was used to justify all manner of harmful measures against the populace and coerce a harmful shot onto hundreds of millions of people. A 27K-death increase in 11 weeks is the equivalent of ten World Trade Center disasters. Where are the bodies? Where are the death certificates? How about a list of names? Is the curve we are presented with fraudulent ? I strongly suspect it is.

You said, "they thought died from COVID." Does this mean you're leaving room for the possibility that healthcare workers were effectively misled into thinking there was a new disease, via PCR tests and protocol directives? If so, I agree. Related:

Jessica Hockett Martin Neil and I have written a lot about the paucity of evidence for the official pandemic narrative. One of the most important aspects of our argument is that which is summarised by this comment of mine (click on the picture for the actual link to the comment…

You asked, “…why did the episode stop so quickly?” One uncomfortable possibility is because a strategic federal euthanasia operation had achieved its purpose of “sinking the damaged ships.” But without proof of the timing, magnitude, and total number of deaths, we can’t do much more than speculate based on the evidence we have, however flawed or limited.

Regarding ventilators, we don’t have the data to be able to blame the staggering and suspiciously high hospital toll on the machines or use thereof.

Regarding Midazolam, one study of medication use in 47 New York hospitals shows very high doses of drugs like Midazolam relative to the ICU census. You’re probably aware that shortages of that drug were reported worldwide very early in the emergency period -- too early -- including in the U.S. We might ask why the attention on use of the drug has been limited to the UK. Did nursing homes in the U.S. use such injections? To what extent?

You mentioned Governor Cuomo “sending sick patients back to nursing homes to spread it to the elderly and infirm.” Patients sick how? Sick with what? “It”? What’s “it”? FYI, the Nursing Home Policy canard doesn't make sense with the mechanics or timing of what occurred. (See related thread)

You said “over 80% of deaths in many locations occurred in nursing homes.” Eighty percent of what deaths? COVID-attributed deaths? This is not true. Federal data show that most deaths and most COVID-attributed deaths in the U.S. in spring of 2020 occurred in hospitals, NOT in nursing homes & LTC facilities. Unfortunately, we STILL have no idea how many nursing home residents died in 2020, irrespective of cause of death or setting of death – either in NYC or in the U.S.

I’m not sure what you mean by "COVID". I’ve haven’t read, heard, or experienced anything to that which persuades me that “COVID-19” is a unique, remarkable, or risk-additive illness. Regarding “spread,” can you point me to the “evidence” that shows “COVID” spreads from person to person? The WHO was apparently conflicted about “spread” early on. (See thread: ) The first case in the U.S. spread to no one, and the “first person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2” is, in my opinion, no such thing.