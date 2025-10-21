Archiving an edited/altered response to “The New Mandarinate” by Dr. Clare Craig (UK)

My original reaction is in the comments here.

Changes to the pandemic definition.

Dr. Craig said, “From 2006-2017 including when the WHO changed the definition of ‘pandemic’ and oversaw the swine flu episode…”

This is true, but it should be noted that the pandemic-definition changes retained the element of spread, which is part of the Core Lie about a novel virus suddenly-spreading from person to person or in the air in late 2019/early 2020. Explained further here:

Evidence points much more strongly toward nothing suddenly spreading. If data fraud has been committed, all analysts/theorists need to go back to the drawing board.

Lockdown as Chinese export

Lockdown appears nowhere in U.S. communicable disease codes. Legal researcher Katherine Watt concurs, based on her knowledge; our dialogue on that topic can be found here:

Michael Senger, the lead author on a letter to intelligence agencies co-signed by Dr. Craig in January 2021, pointed out in a July 2022 that the term was used in [what I would call] a proof-of-concept Ebola exercise in Sierra Leone and Liberia in 2014-2015:

Senger’s emphasis is on the inefficacy of lockdowns in stopping a respiratory virus — an orientation which ultimately preserves the official narrative side of a central false binary.

Nevertheless, the archived tweets and articles cited show plainly that lockdown is not a “China thing” but (at minimum) a WHO “disease-control experiment” thing.

Accounts in Hans Rosling’s Factfulness concur.

So do my sister’s experiences with Ebola outbreak-response management.

China as source of ventilator push.

Martin Neil pointed out that the ventilator push did not originate from China — or at least cannot be blamed on them.

We showed in our November 2023 article “U.S. covid-19 policy: made in China?” that planning documents from the U.S. anticipated the need for ventilators during a pandemic influenza event. Although I haven’t researched whether other countries had comparable documents, I suspect the Five Eyes / “Flu Racket” countries all did (e.g., U.S., UK, Canada, Germany, Austrailia/New Zealand, China)

As I told Pierre Kory via open letter, surveillance reports from several U.S. states and cities make clear that ventilators were used with influenza-positive ICU patients prior to 2020. This is important from a “priming” standpoint with respect to doctors and healthcare workers, i.e., it established norms regarding viral testing and protocols.

I’ve stated many times (including in this article and more directly to Michael Senger here) no existing data source I’ve been able to locate substantiates claims that ventilators were largely responsible for the NYC hospital death toll.

Ventilators appear to have served as “cover” for the administration of lethal doses of drugs in a multi-stage exercise that “sank the damaged ships” in selected locations. Evidently, the NHS that needed protecting in spring 2020 is still being protected from scrutiny.

China locked down.

The evidence that China actually “locked down” is weak and likely part of a broader psy-op in which China is complicit, aspects of which I highlighted here:

The notion that the West was “duped” by China is absurd, in my opinion.

Equally absurd is the idea that “the East” was innocent. In my view, numerous countries (not just one or a few) were involved in and benefited from a planned pandemic event, with different participants cast in different roles.

I put it this way regarding Japan:

Japan was cast as “Compliant Asian Island Nation Doing the Right Thing.” Masking is acculturated, their reputation for it well-known, and the “good example” critical to persuading citizens of other countries that masks might work. If Japan can’t control “spread,” then no one can. (“Japan 2020: Do the right thing”)

To the extent that Dr. Craig — or anyone else — contends that the WHO is the tie that binds, I agree: The ostensible “public health response” was coordinated, via the WHO, on the front-facing side.

Katherine Watt has suggested that “the response” we witnessed was exactly the response intended. Plans were executed versus abandoned.

Bruce Aylward

Bruce Aylward, the Canadian epidemiologist who was serving as a senior WHO adviser and the organization liaison in China, is a crook from my point of view and needs to answer some very difficult questions.

But the end of March 2020 is too late to call his dismissal of a question about Taiwan a “defining moment,” insofar as the (alleged) spread of a novel SARS virus was concerned. The ship had sailed in January, if not late December — or much earlier, for those who hold the view that the pandemic was planned and/or staged.

Aylward’s and U.S.-born Maria Van Kerkove’s earlier communications about the naming of nCoV-2019, at the launch phase, are worth revisiting:

“The” sequence as a basis

Dr. Craig wrote, “Vaccine design was based on the first genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 released by Beijing in January 2020. That single unverified file became the basis for Western vaccine design. The same Chinese sequence was adopted as the template for global testing.”

As far as I can tell, especially regarding testing, there was no single sequence that informed everything. I’m open to correction if I’m mistaken.

Countries trusted China; WHO changed its stripes.

Dr Craig said, “Only naivety and gullibility or else forgetfulness can explain how CCP was trusted given that history on record.”

What evidence is there that any high-level official truly trusted the Chinese government?

She also said, “The WHO is no longer a neutral health body; it has become a political instrument.”

When was it ever neutral? At what point was it NOT a political instrument?

Regarding the WHO pandemic treaty and proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, I believe the IHR is (and has always been) fundamentally in conflict with the U.S. Constitution and that the WHO should be dissolved.

However, obliterating both without first exposing the full truth would be a grave error that will inevitably cost posterity dearly.