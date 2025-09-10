Archiving a conversation with Tau Braun on X.

Dr. Braun follows me but this was the first time I have been aware of or interacted with him.

On 2 September 2025, I replied to JulesDiner’s question, “Was there a novel coronavirus?”

The virologists who designed the "blueprint" test rooted their design in social media rumor: https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/did-the-corman-drosten-protocol-rely

*Novel to detection (look what we found!) is not novel to living things.

Dr. Tau Braun asked,

What was the actual sequence used for the PCR? And what chemical was the rapid test looking for?

I replied,

Hi.

If you're asking about the [Corman-Drosten] PCR, as far as I can tell, there was no single sequence used in the design. Martin Neil has commented on this as well (though I am not speaking for him).

Here's what I see:

C-D (v 13 Jan 2020)

"We used known SARS- and SARS-related coronaviruses (bat viruses from our own studies as well as literature sources) to generate a non-redundant alignment (excerpts shown in Annex). We designed candidate diagnostic RT-PCR assays before release of the first sequence of the Wuhan virus. Upon sequence release, three assays were selected based on their matching to the Wuhan virus as per inspection of the sequence alignment (Figures 1 and 2)"

C-D (v 17 Jan 2020)

"We used known SARS- and SARS-related coronaviruses (bat viruses from our own studies as well as literature sources) to generate a non-redundant alignment (excerpts shown in Annex). We designed candidate diagnostic RT-PCR assays before release of the first sequence of 2019-nCoV. Upon sequence release, the following assays were selected based on their matching to 2019-nCoV as per inspection of the sequence alignment and initial evaluation (Figures 1 and 2).

Both versions say,

"For oligonucleotide design and in-silico evaluation we downloaded all complete and partial (if >400 nucleotides) SARS-related virus sequences available at GenBank by January 1st, 2020. The list (n=729 entries) was manually checked and artificial sequences (lab-derived, synthetic etc.), as well as sequence duplicates removed, resulting in a final list of 375 sequences. These sequences were aligned and the alignment used for assay design. The alignment was later complemented by sequences released from the Wuhan cluster. All presently release sequences match the amplicons (Figure 2). An overview of oligonucleotide binding sites in all unique sequences of bat-associated SARS-related viruses is shown in the appendix."

The social media sourcing statements were added for the Eurosurveillance paper.

[In The Smoking Man emails] @MartinNeil9 asked, "Which exact genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2 was Dr Drosten using on January 13th when he picked the primer sequences?"

I still don't know [and] remain unclear as to which/how many sequences "Wuhan virus"/"2019-nCoV" represents.

Before the COVID event, I had never heard the term "variant" with respect to respiratory illness.

"Strain"? Yes - with respect to influenza.

What is the difference between a "variant" and a "strain"?

Based on my reading of the differences between the versions of the "Naming/Classification" paper - and the ICTV-CSG "naming" emails I obtained from UNC, I posit that whatever these entities are, SARS-CoV-2 essentially is SARS-1 and can be characterized as a "variant" thereof.

In fact, Drosten apparently told a German newspaper as much in mid-January 2020! https://berliner-zeitung.de/gesundheit-oekologie/neuer-erreger-in-china-ist-ein-sars-virus-li.4864 I am reading an English translation, but Drosten used the term "variant".

"According to Berlin virus researcher Christian Drosten, the new pathogen circulating in China is a Sars virus similar to that of the Sars pandemic 2002/03. 'It's the same type of virus, only in a different variant,' said the director of the Institute of Virology at the Charité in Berlin."

[Wolfgang] Wodarg, Pieter Borger, and Mike Yeadon each said something similar.

If we assume that the SARS-1 virus wasn't "novel" either, is it possible that SARS-CoV-2 is simply (in evolutionary terms) the 13-year "slightly changed" version of SARS-1?

I think this would work conceptually regardless of what one thinks these things are -- or whether one believes they are "in the air" or simply "circulate" (wink wink) WITHIN us and are effects, not causes.

I'm not claiming to understand the biological ins and outs of what I'm proposing here...just trying to take these people at their word, and use it to interrogate the claims.