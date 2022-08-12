Am I the only one who feels like fellow parents want to pretend the past two+ years of U.S. pandemic-response policies that greatly harmed women & children didn’t happen? (Or, worse, that it was all simply necessary evil, a trial to endure, a cross to bear.)

A fellow mom chirped to me at middle school registration, “Ugh, I’m so glad kids don’t have to wear masks anymore!” I’m glad too, especially because the order to violated Illinois law on multiple fronts. But I’m not at all happy about the lack of accountability or what I believe is an all-too-American tendency to want to move on with little acknowledgment that what just happened was wrong and damaging.

Along these lines, Dr. Tracy Høeg has written a beautifully-honest, data-packed article that every parent should digest and send to their school boards, before it’s too late.

“Too late for what?”

Too late for the men & women who took oaths to uphold the law and do what was best for kids to get away with asserting that what they allowed to happened to children was justified by the nature of Covid-19 or “It’s a pandemic!”.

I’m not sure about your public or private school, but very few of the folks in charge of the institutions my children attend did anything to fight for families or stand on actual science or principles when we needed it most.

Read Tracy’s article. Then send it everyone you know, including your local elected school board members.