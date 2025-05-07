In the interest of documenting possible sources regarding the Lombardy death spikes and Bergamo mass casualty event of spring 2020, we are preserving an interaction with

(18 February 2025).

Jefferson is a Senior Associate Tutor at the University of Oxford, a former researcher at the Nordic Cochrane Centre and a former scientific coordinator for producing HTA reports on non-pharmaceuticals for Agenas, the Italian National Agency for Regional Healthcare.

Replying to another commenter regarding the “disappearance” of positive flu tests, Jefferson said,

If you do not look, you will not find. When I begged the guy responsible for PCR Covid testing in Lombardy in March 2020 to test for other agents he replied he did not have enough reagents. Because PCR was a niche test done in a few specialised laboratories with high standards of sampling and management to avoid contamination, then the heavens opened and semi house trained polecats were swabbing people in shorts and flips flops in drive ins. Does that explain some of the pandemic?

Jessica Hockett, replying to Jefferson

Hi Tom. You may be aware that Jonathan Engler and I have spent a good bit of time analyzing data and events in Lombardy - and are continuing to do so. He's referred you to the WATN series on "vanishing flu" but we are also interested in "the guy responsible for PCR Covid testing in Lombardy in March 2020" that "replied he did not have enough reagents". Have you written about this previously on TTE? Am I correct that you are referring to email correspondence with this "guy"? We'd love more information about this, if you're able to provide it. Thank you.

Jefferson, replying to Hockett

There [are] things I know from the Lombardy saga which I will not divulge as they involve friend and whistleblowers which have asked for protection which I am obliged to afford them. We have already published the PCR fueled downwards spiral in early March. Best wishes, Tom

Jonathan Engler, replying to Jefferson

Don't whistleblowers impart information in the expectation that it will become public and used to right some wrong? Re the last sentence - you mean that they switched off "covid cases" and hence "covid deaths" in early March 2020 by stopping doing PCR? Please can you link to your publication re that. Thanks.

Hockett, replying to Jefferson

Thanks for replying. The Lombardy saga (and the NYC saga) are the two main events that were used to substantiate a pandemic declaration and exact harms against billions of people, including children and the poor. If the friends and whistleblowers might be willing to speak to one or both of us "on background" (off-the-record, sans attribution, etc), please let me know offline. We have spoken to a number of people in that manner and it's been helpful to the broader effort. FWIW, I have a PhD from University of Virginia, Ed Psych, research methodology emphasis. PCR tests were weaponized against the populace, as you know. You may be interested in this article we published today about a little-discussed and very curious statement in the Corman-Drosten protocol paper: Wood House 76 Did the Corman-Drosten Protocol “rely on social media reports” to seek (& then find) SARS-CoV-2? Amidst so many problematic things about the Corman-Drosten protocol - the PCR testing assay used to launch a pandemic - and the circumstances around its emergence, it’s easy to miss a curious and troubling statement in the results section… Read more

The dialogue ended there. We’re reminded of Nick Hudson’s aptly-titled September 2022

essay

”. Referring to widespread failure on the part of media, scientific journals, and experts regarding Covid-shot efficacy, he said,

I can imagine that it must be quite difficult to acknowledge having played a role in the perpetration of the greatest fraud in history, but at some stage surely someone is going to locate a conscience and break ranks?

Almost three years later, we believe the fraud may extend much further than Nick or anyone else expected — including to manipulated all-cause mortality curves in a few locations, at least.

In November 2022, Jefferson participated in POLI-COVID-22: Salute, Scienza e Società alla prova della pandemia, a five-day conference held in Torino, Italy, in November 2022. Sunetra Gupta, John Ioannidis, Peter Doshi also presented.

Jefferson’s talk - “Research and evidence on SARS-CoV-2 transmission and its dissemination one researcher’s experience” can be viewed on YouTube. The presentation was delivered remotely, in Italian, with English subtitles provided.

No doubt since the above event, Tom Jefferson’s views have evolved. He, together with

, has gone further than many in exposing the issues with transmission models, the futility of testing, and the corruption at the heart of the vaccine rollouts.

Yet we assert he could and should go further. We believe him when he says he knows Lombardy whistleblowers — and agree they need protection — but would urge him and anyone else who knows those or similarly-situated individuals to find ways they can come forward safely, or their testimonies and information disclosed — even anonymously, as with one New York City frontline doctor — for the benefit of preventing the “saga” from occurring again.