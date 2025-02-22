The Quickest Way to End All Vaccination Programs: Starve the Beast and "Just Say No"
Public officials work for you - not the other way around.
On 9 December 2024, Katherine Watt ofsaid,
The mechanisms for ending all vaccination programs include
getting more people to understand the lack of credibility of the federal agencies and drug manufacturers in their past and present claims and statements about communicable diseases and about routine and emergency vaccines;
getting more people to stop taking all vaccines and stop all vaccination of babies and children in response to that understanding; and
getting Congress to repeal the kill-box enabling laws.
I would like to see [Robert F.] Kennedy, and other figures prominent in the vaccination arena, promoting public vaccine hostility directed at all vaccines and all vaccination programs, and promoting Congressional repeal of the enabling laws.
I agree and would like to see the same thing.
We all know appointed and elected officials almost never “do the right thing” independent of public pressure. Watt’s 1) and 2) compel 3).
The surest “shot” - i.e., most direct and efficient route to ending all vaccination programs - is for We the People to “starve the beast” and do exactly what American Gen-Xers were told back in the day:
Agreed. However, given the severe structural impediments which still make it as painful as possible to avoid childhood vaccination - school requirements, for example, not to mention the past heinous, authoritarian COVID vaccine requirements for school, work, restaurants, sporting events, etc. - it would be extremely helpful to get some legal/regulatory relief.
At this point does there remain any good reason - a reason which benefits anyone other than those who profit from the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products of dubious health benefit - to continue the unquestioned use of all vaccines? It certainly seems that there is sufficiently compelling evidence calling into question the entire scientific basis for the usefulness and efficacy of vaccinations, as well as their potential harms, that further approvals should be halted and every existing vaccine should be carefully re-examined and scrutinized. If not, what possible further data would be required? Isn’t the premise of pharma approval supposed to be first reliably determine that no harm is done or at the very least that the benefits strongly outweigh the potential harm, rather than allowing or even requiring use until and unless tremendous harm has already been done and has been widely shown in spite of massive efforts by those who profit form their sale? Seems abundantly clear we have gotten that exactly backwatds for quite some time now. Long past time to get back to the sane and proper methodology.
That should apply to every human vaccine as well as animal vaccines - chickens, cattle, dogs, pigs, everything. It is not inconceivable that the entire vaccine industry may be exposed as nothing more than a giant, harmful, dangerous money-making scheme. Perhaps not, but the possibility seems increasingly likely. Stop the potential poisoning of people and food until an honest, proper, unbiased scientific investigation shows whether each and every vaccine can be proven safe and beneficial to people other than vaccine manufacturers.
