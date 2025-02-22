On 9 December 2024, Katherine Watt of

said,

The mechanisms for ending all vaccination programs include getting more people to understand the lack of credibility of the federal agencies and drug manufacturers in their past and present claims and statements about communicable diseases and about routine and emergency vaccines; getting more people to stop taking all vaccines and stop all vaccination of babies and children in response to that understanding; and getting Congress to repeal the kill-box enabling laws. I would like to see [Robert F.] Kennedy, and other figures prominent in the vaccination arena, promoting public vaccine hostility directed at all vaccines and all vaccination programs, and promoting Congressional repeal of the enabling laws.

I agree and would like to see the same thing.

We all know appointed and elected officials almost never “do the right thing” independent of public pressure. Watt’s 1) and 2) compel 3).

The surest “shot” - i.e., most direct and efficient route to ending all vaccination programs - is for We the People to “starve the beast” and do exactly what American Gen-Xers were told back in the day:

Just say no.