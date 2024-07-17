Iran being in the news yet again makes this a great time to look back at the bizarre role the country/regime played in the staging of a spreading coronavirus from afar.

Six tragicomic scenes come to mind.

1. Regime officials wiped out.

It’s a weird virus indeed that seeks & destroys seventeen regime officials. The mob doesn’t even get that kind of hit-job rate. Impressive. Most impressive.

2. Mass graves propaganda launch

After the Wuhan has to build a hospital and China is burning a lot of corpses stories came satellite images purporting to show Iran digging mass graves for its coronavirus dead.

The message? “See how serious this virus is? So serious that they have to dig trenches for the bodies!”

Iran was Ground Zero for the mass graves propaganda global tour that included (where else?) New York City, South Africa, India, Peru, Indonesia, and Ecuador. Because if your zoonotic/lab leaked virus doesn’t kill a lot of people, your pandemic declaration isn’t worth much, is it?

3. Dancing doctors & nurses.

Some of the earliest videos of dancing healthcare workers were “set” in Iran.

One tweet reported an “F-Off Coronavirus Dance Challenge” in Iranian hospitals, saying, “This is how brave #Iranian doctors and nursing deal with Coronavirus…by the way, the regime can f-off as well.”

Maybe that’s a clue about the fate of those aforementioned 17 officials?

4. On/off/on positive flu tests

Although the competition from Hispaniola and Australia is very fierce, ultimately, I must give the *Best* Positive Flu Test Graph Award to Iran.

No real baseline to speak of, and the number of specimens is low, but what in the world happened there with that drop in December 2019, followed by three months of nothingness during the time coronavirus spread was allegedly taking hold and killing the regime, before positive tests for Influenza B try to make a comeback in from April through September 2020?!?!

Wild.

5. Lockdown object lesson

Surely The Never, Ever Wrong New York Times got it right when it came to Iran and coronavirus?

Nope.

They were worse than awful with a March 3, 2020 story that used Iran as a “pro-lockdown” object lesson/cautionary tale.

Iran did it wrong.

They didn’t listen.

They were too secretive and prideful and now the supreme leader is dead from the virus that no one needs to die from if they will just take it seriously — like America MUST DO BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!!!

See how that worked? (All too well.)

And Foreign Policy followed the lead/lede…

6. New York City bomb fuse

And finally, believe it or not, New York City’s first case of New Virus (a.k.a. first positive result on a generous PCR test) was a healthcare worker in her 30s returning from…Iran.

She had no unusual symptoms, wasn’t hospitalized, and either had a different strain than the supreme leader of Iran or better health, because she lived.

This made for a very quaint “bi-coastal” spread narrative in the U.S. We had cases on the Western seaboard *coming from* the Far East - and cases on the East seaboard *coming from* the Middle East and Western Europe.

Good thing the Feds called 15 Days to Slow the Spread when they did. Otherwise that woman coming back from Iran would’ve been like a fuse lighting a bomb in the most-populous city in America!

I have no special insights about why the “setting” of Iran appears to have been leveraged as part of a strategic operation to stoke fear over a cold.

I do think it’s odd that on March 10, 2020 — the day before the WHO’s pandemic declaration — the U.S. used “COVID-19” as a basis for demanding that Iran release wrongfully-detained Americans on humanitarian grounds.

Also strange is that the same day the CARES Act was passed - March 25, 2020 - The New York Times editorial board was citing “this coronavirus crisis” as a reason to ease sanctions on Iran.

This may have been garden-variety political opportunism, but it’s still a good reminder that Iran played more than a “bit part” in the Global Pandemic Show.