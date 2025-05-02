Sharing an interaction between, myself, and regarding informed/valid consent and vaccination.
Responding in the comments to COVID Origins Ping-Pong, Elizabeth Hart said:
[Quoting J. Hockett] Re: "It’s also a pretext for war and further empowers the pandemic/bioterrorism preparedness industries."
How to disempower the pandemic/bioterrorism preparedness industries?
Stop the vaccine mandates.
That's what caught so many people during the 'Covid' debacle, and also for years prior in countries that impose mandates for other vaccines.
There should never have been vaccine mandates, they violate valid voluntary informed consent, which the vaccinating practitioners are obligated to obtain before they administer the vaccine intervention.
This is the massive scandal...
There is NO VALID CONSENT for COVID-19 vaccination, or any vaccination that has been administered under mis/disinformation, aka lies, from 'the authorities', and under pressure, coercion, manipulation and MANDATES.
All those billions of people injected around the world...with NO VALID CONSENT.
It's a massive scandal.
And who is responsible?
Of course those who penetrated the skin with the needle without valid consent.
But why did they do this?
They were caught in a hierarchy of 'regulators' and medical colleges and associations, and governments and bureaucrats, the research and university sector, and the WHO, and public private partnerships, and the mainstream media, and even the churches.
Our entire system has been captured to facilitate vaccination, imposed upon the population under duress.
So there is NO VALID CONSENT.
Get this massive scandal understood, and the various protagonists pursued for accountability, and the pandemic/bioterrorism preparedness industries are finished.
There is no valid anything.
Only lies.
Mike Yeadon, to JH:
There are no genuine vaccines.
They’re fraudulent, unnecessary, wholly ineffective and often deliberately injurious.
In such a setting they must not even be offered to people or animals.
Truly informed consent as I’ve just outlined would result in very low uptake.
But we’d never get within a country mile of properly informed status.
Obviously I demand informed consent but given the above, the concept (of informed consent to vaccination) is as dust.
Right.
Being asked to consent to a harmful or unnecessary product or procedure is immoral.
So, in that regard, "informed consent" is a halfway point at which I am not willing to meet the Enemy.
"Don't compromise. Compromise is a language of the Devil." -Chariots of Fire
Being compelled to consent to a 100% safe and effective procedure is still immoral--and an oxymoron, as well. It's the compulsion that's immoral: the initiation of force against those who haven't initiated it against anyone else. It doesn't matter how benign or beneficial or malevolent or destructive a given end is. We cannot *initiate* coercion against other people and still end up with a fully *human* society, i.e., one in which freedom and individual rights are upheld.
Jessica Hockett and Mike Yeadon, can I ask - how long have you been investigating vaccination?
When did you start doing this work?