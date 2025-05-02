Sharing an interaction between

, myself, and

regarding informed/valid consent and vaccination.

Responding in the comments to COVID Origins Ping-Pong, Elizabeth Hart said:

[Quoting J. Hockett] Re: "It’s also a pretext for war and further empowers the pandemic/bioterrorism preparedness industries."

How to disempower the pandemic/bioterrorism preparedness industries?

Stop the vaccine mandates.

That's what caught so many people during the 'Covid' debacle, and also for years prior in countries that impose mandates for other vaccines.

There should never have been vaccine mandates, they violate valid voluntary informed consent, which the vaccinating practitioners are obligated to obtain before they administer the vaccine intervention.

This is the massive scandal...

There is NO VALID CONSENT for COVID-19 vaccination, or any vaccination that has been administered under mis/disinformation, aka lies, from 'the authorities', and under pressure, coercion, manipulation and MANDATES.

All those billions of people injected around the world...with NO VALID CONSENT.

It's a massive scandal.

And who is responsible?

Of course those who penetrated the skin with the needle without valid consent.

But why did they do this?

They were caught in a hierarchy of 'regulators' and medical colleges and associations, and governments and bureaucrats, the research and university sector, and the WHO, and public private partnerships, and the mainstream media, and even the churches.

Our entire system has been captured to facilitate vaccination, imposed upon the population under duress.

So there is NO VALID CONSENT.

Get this massive scandal understood, and the various protagonists pursued for accountability, and the pandemic/bioterrorism preparedness industries are finished.