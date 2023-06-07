"There Was No Pandemic in 2020"
UK group releases statement saying the word pandemic was "deliberately misapplied and weaponised against an unsuspecting public".
A group of UK scientists, doctors, and other academics & professionals has released a courageous statement that I hope prompts more people to re-examine what the U.S. and other entities told them/sold them regarding “sudden spread” of a novel and risk-additive respiratory pathogen in 2020.
HART Group (Health Advisory and Response Team) - an interdisciplinary team led by Dr. Clare Craig and Dr. Jonathan Engler - published “Querying the Existence of a Covid ‘Pandemic’” today, to outline its “official position on the existence of a global pandemic in 2020.”
I agree with nearly every sentence as written - including the part about New York City and Northern Italy:
The mortality data for 2020 is unremarkable globally when compared to previous influenza seasons except perhaps in New York City and Northern Italy. In both of these outliers, the data emerging is raising uncomfortable questions about the relative contribution of the virus versus the impact of policy-related responses when considering the extraordinary number of deaths reported. In spite of these outliers, global mortality data unequivocally proves that there was no global pandemic.
I posted excerpts from the statement, plus some side comments and *bonus content*, on Twitter tonight.
As far as I know, no American elected official, group of experts, or prominent individual, regardless of position on Covid and related mandates & measures, has formally expressed views on the existence of a global pandemic in 2020 that are analogous to HART Group’s position.
Readers can notify me in the Comments if I have missed overlooked an obvious parallel in/from the States. Otherwise, I look forward to your reactions here or on Twitter.
I have been following you since the very beginning and I am in awe of your dedication in the pursuit of finding the truth. Thank you!
Like Fabian Spieker before me... it has to do with the definition of the word. I taught Epidemiology in a Health Sciences University for 30 years. Strictly speaking, the textbook definition of a pandemic is just a worldwide epidemic. The strict definition of an epidemic is when any disease occurs in eccess of the expected (endemic) level, which is also a bland definition. But, in the context of what the WHO has traditionally defined, and in order to consider "PH emergencies" the definition of a pandemic has always been as explained in the HART article. The general population does not know the definition of pandemic that I mentioned at the top. Most people never even thought of what a pandemic is. The term was used in a very inappropriate way, with the intention of provoking panic in the population, and supposedly justify all the absurd and harmful measures. I agree 100% with the article.