A group of UK scientists, doctors, and other academics & professionals has released a courageous statement that I hope prompts more people to re-examine what the U.S. and other entities told them/sold them regarding “sudden spread” of a novel and risk-additive respiratory pathogen in 2020.

HART Group (Health Advisory and Response Team) - an interdisciplinary team led by Dr. Clare Craig and Dr. Jonathan Engler - published “Querying the Existence of a Covid ‘Pandemic’” today, to outline its “official position on the existence of a global pandemic in 2020.”

I agree with nearly every sentence as written - including the part about New York City and Northern Italy:

The mortality data for 2020 is unremarkable globally when compared to previous influenza seasons except perhaps in New York City and Northern Italy. In both of these outliers, the data emerging is raising uncomfortable questions about the relative contribution of the virus versus the impact of policy-related responses when considering the extraordinary number of deaths reported. In spite of these outliers, global mortality data unequivocally proves that there was no global pandemic.

I posted excerpts from the statement, plus some side comments and *bonus content*, on Twitter tonight.

As far as I know, no American elected official, group of experts, or prominent individual, regardless of position on Covid and related mandates & measures, has formally expressed views on the existence of a global pandemic in 2020 that are analogous to HART Group’s position.

Readers can notify me in the Comments if I have missed overlooked an obvious parallel in/from the States. Otherwise, I look forward to your reactions here or on Twitter.