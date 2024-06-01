This is a draft timeline I plan to keep updating with additional healthcare worker voices, official statements, and “sentinel” examples of young COVID deaths in New York City that were reported in spring 2020.

March 16, 2020

The Federal Government issues 15 Days to Slow the Spread proclamation. The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America say, “Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others.”

March 20, 2020

Wall Street Journal: “At the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, several coronavirus patients under 40, including a few in their 20s, were on ventilators in the intensive-care unit as of Thursday. All were healthy before getting the virus, said Dr. Narasimhan.” | Also posted on Twitter by Pfizer Board member and former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

March 24, 2020

Celine Gounder (Bellevue Hospital): “[The patients] were younger than you might expect. They range from late twenties to late seventies but the median age was late forties so, you know, basically my age, about two thirds of them were men.”

March 25, 2020

CARE$ Act passes.

Craig Spencer (NYP): "We are seeing everyone from every age group…Some of my sicker patients have been in their 30s and 40s. Some of the people we've been putting on a breathing tube are my same age."

Colleen Smith (Elmhurst): “Many of the young people who are getting sick don’t smoke, they’re healthy, they have no co-morbidities. They’re just young, regular people between the ages of 30 and 50 who you would not expect to get this sick.”

March 26, 2020

Sotirios Kassapidis (Mount Sinai/Northwell) “…and they’re all ages. Don’t delude yourself into thinking only the old will die. They’re all ages.” | Next day: "We've had patients from 30 to 80. No underlying conditions. If they have underlying conditions, that's a strike against them."

Peter Shearer (Mount Sinai Brooklyn): “At the current moment I have 135 COVID-positive patients. There are probably another 10 or 15 that just don’t have test results back yet. And they are sick. They are the ones who need to be admitted to the hospital. It’s a few debilitated elderly from nursing homes, but there’s a lot of patients who are between the ages of 40 to 60 who may have some underlying health problems like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, and their lungs are very inflamed. They go from being moderately sick to crashing and needing to put on ventilators very quickly.”

March 29, 2020

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan: “I think there's a misperception out there that this is targeting older people with a lot of medical problems that is not what we are seeing in our hospitals. Our hospitals have an average age of 60, and I have many 20, 30, 40 year-olds -- many of them very, very sick on ventilators with no medical problems. So the majority of them are younger people with a few or no medical problems. So the misperception of this can't hurt me because I'm young, I think, is a dangerous one.”

April 9, 2020

Michelle Pfeffer (EMT): “I’ve seen a lot of young people who are infected, one of which was our own member. She was 34 years old. I actually went through the EMS Academy with her, as well as paramedic school. She went home one day, collapsed, and ending up getting admitted into the hospital and did end up having to be intubated and in the ICU.”

April 12, 2020

Mollie James (Travel Doctor from Iowa, Flushing Hospital): “We’re trying all these treatments, and we’re not making a huge difference. And I think there’s the impression that this is all older patients who have lots of medical issues, and there is some of that. But there’s also 20 and 30 and 40 year olds who are healthy, who are coming in and dying of COVID.”

April/May 2020

(Travel Doctor from UW-Madison, Beth Israel): Speaking retrospectively -

(with Paul Mayo): “The severity, morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 must be re-emphasized to all, both young and old, as it spares neither.” ~

“There was no common theme. In fact, most of my memory is not of the elderly. Maybe the elderly died before they could get to the hospital. Most of them – I just remember 40s, 50s, 60s—even a couple of 30, people in their 30s.” | “They were coming to the hospital – I don’t necessarily know where they were–not necessarily nursing homes. I mean, I had patients...many non nursing home patients. I just remember a lot of fathers, 48 to 52 on vents.”

May 15, 2020

Eric Burnett (NYP Columbia): “My heart sank as I scrolled the seemingly endless list of patients. ​Mr. X died 8 days ago. Alone, in an ICU bed, connected to a ventilator. ​The 36 year old father of two with no medical conditions: deceased.”



New York City appears to have been a domestic & global outlier in the number of younger-adult deaths & younger-adult COVID-19 deaths in 2020.