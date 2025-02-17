I want to capture something in real time in the hopes of helping more people see what I (and colleagues and others) have said for a while now.

This morning, in a quote-tweet about PCR test architect Christian Drosten, Emily Kopp wrote,

Perhaps this is the right time to share that Drosten emailed me in recent weeks to complain about my reporting on his participation in the "Proximal Origin" call that helped quelch discussion of a possible connection between COVID and the sort of virology research he championed. He claimed I never reached out for comment. When I produced the email showing that I had and asked him to flag any factual errors in my story, he claimed he didn't have time. First Amendment baby.

As interesting as the correspondence between these two individuals might be, it’s distracting from the fact that “transmitting virus from afar” was always a lie.

Lab origin versus natural origin…leak, release, wet market, emergence from bat caves…Lancet letters and emails…

WHO Who cares?

You are supposed to care, of course — as am I.

But I see no material difference between the Lady and the Gentleman. They are on the same team, whether they know it or not. In effect, there is essentially no conflict between Ms Koop and Herr Drosten because both are reinforcing the story about a novel coronavirus spreading from Wuhan.

Theatrical disputes of this ilk serve only to substantiate the WHO's fraudulent pandemic declaration and prevent the populace from finding out the truth not only about the COVID event but about decades of falsehoods about respiratory illness and vaccine efficacy.

The sooner we can all stop believing in COVID and call the bluff on these (un)limited hangouts, the better.

