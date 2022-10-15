Un-freaking-believable. Not only did THIS GUY ⬆️ just issue another covid-19 executive order, he’s trying to bring back masking.

H/t to reporter Sean Lisitza, who astutely noted tonight that the wording of the latest EO “changed from only encouraging individuals not fully vaccinated to all individuals.”

Sure enough, there it is, in black & white.

Nevermind that the portion you see in strikeout - which was changed from a legally unenforceable mandate last February, after a judge called him out on school masking - amounts to superstition.

He’s now back to *recommending* that everyone cover their faces, in a vain effort to stop an unstoppable virus nearly every human being who has contracted it has survived.

Illinois residents, hear me: This is further proof that J.B. Pritzker regrets NOTHING he’s done to you, your family, or your sanity since March 2020.

If he gets another four years in office on November 8th, he will again subtly encourage restaurants to use vax passports, advocate mass-testing of schoolkids, push boosters, & scare-monger over hospital capacity.

He’s anti-child, anti-health, anti-freedom, & anti-life.

Vote. Him. Out.

Update: Never forget what J.B. Pritzker said about people who didn’t want to wear masks in public. They were the enemy.