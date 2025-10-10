On 19 March 2020, I submitted a request to New York City police department (NYPD) for the number of calls on each day between 1/1/2018 and 12/31/2023 that involved NYPD coming to the scene where one or more persons was pronounced dead.

I made this request for two reasons:

To corroborate information a former New York City police officer who worked on the DOA unit shared with me in an off-the-record conversation. (See footnote 19 in “Eleven Serious Problems with the New York City Spring 2020 Mass Casualty Event”.) To cross-check and further analyze the systematic and anomalous nature of time-series data for deaths occurring at home (records obtained from NYC DOH), FDNY ambulance dispatch time-series for calls that resulted in a patient being pronounced dead on the scene (see Problems 9 and 10; slides below from this presentation), and federal data on autopsies conducted.

The request was acknowledged on 26 March 2024, with a due date of 2 August 2024. Follow-up inquiries for an update were not acknowledged. I sent another request today for an update or responsive records.

Readers may recall that FDNY suddenly closed my request for ambulance transfer data, following a 14-month saga. I never received a reply to the appeal I submitted in May 2024 and asked this week for an update.

Separately, my request to the FDNY Chief Medical Officer for 911 call data in a publicly-funded research study was declined in curious terms: “At this time, we cannot provide this.”

Chronicles of my ongoing correspondence with another city agency that deals with dead people, the Office of the Medical Examiner (OCME), can be found at the pages below.

What’s going on?

(Theme of the Marvin Gaye song is different but the title applies…)