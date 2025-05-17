Sending a few updates for readers this morning:

I’m currently working on a comprehensive report on the 2020 New York City mass casualty event that incorporates comparisons to Lombardy/Bergamo and elsewhere. I began the task late last year and have worked on it intermittently while covering other topics and awaiting FOIA responses. A few weeks ago, I received some rather “indicting” records from a city agency—which I will either write about on Substack soon-ish, or may reserve for the full report. My aim is to finish by summer’s end and scale back Wood House 76 posts in the meantime.

Over the past ten months, I’ve spent considerable time on the Lab Leak/SARS-CoV-2/COVID Origins question. Part 2 of “False Binaries” is still in draft and needs to be finished, but otherwise, I feel I’ve exhausted the topic—until or unless new information emerges or U.S. officials make claims they haven’t already made. All related pieces I’ve written, alone or with colleagues, are now on a dedicated page.

I’ve also devoted many words to evaluating the views of influential figures and fellow ‘dissidents’ in the COVID space, as I find ‘dissection’ and comparative analysis both intellectually satisfying and genuinely fun. 😊 Even in cases of strong disagreement, I’ve aimed to be objective and direct, avoiding ad hominem. I expect to keep doing those kinds of articles, especially when a prominent person comments on or publishes something about early 2020 or the New York/Bergamo events. All posts that address or highlight individuals can be found on the Index page, under the person’s name.