Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TNK's avatar
TNK
6h

Nice summary once again. “The Chinese confirmed it, so it must be true!” Said no one ever other than CCP operatives, and the Covidiot army. Hey wait… While most folks paying attention now realize that any formerly forbidden narrative suddenly allowed to hit mainstream media in the “free” world is just part of the psyop, everyone should realize that literally anything released by the Chinese is self-serving propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
5h

Good post, thanks. The only real, objective, thing about the whole disaster was the vaccine. Also, who made all those PCR machines and how did they get to every clinic and hospital in the world so quickly and who did the testing? Were an army of testers suddenly employed to do it? In Seoul, where we live, there were queues down the street and around the corner everyday for years. Results came through in two days, or less. How is that possible? My guess is that the swabs were taken to a secret location and destroyed. Infection was decided randomly by a computer at a pre - decided rate appropriate for the current state of propaganda deemed appropriate. I was very ( I do not use that word lightly) scared of the vaccine and stopped my family from taking it, and tried to dissuade everybody I knew also. I was also scared of the PCR test. I was forced to take it three times for air travel. I was well aware that the test could be used to force the vaccine on me. Where are all those PCR machines now? I don't think they ever existed. The next time they decide there is a pandemic it will be for a supposedly much more deadly "virus" and there will be no saying no to the vaccine. The pattern of "outbreaks" was either poison or statistical nonsense. What lessons can we learn and how can we protect our families? 1. Take no vaccines. 2. Do not take tests. 3. Trust no doctor. 4. Stay away from hospitals. 5. Stay away from airports and ports in general. 6. Believe nothing in the main stream media on subjects about public health ( and much else). 7. live in a place where you cannot be locked down and have a means of escape if anybody tries to lock you down. 9. Elect to public office only people who are openly and strongly anti-vaccine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Hockett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture