On 20 January 2020, it was reported that China had confirmed human-to-human transmission of 2019-nCoV, after finding “no clear evidence” six days earlier.

In the days before the announcement, events unfolded ridiculously fast.

China reported the first death. A genetic sequence for the "novel" coronavirus was rushed to GenBank. The WHO swiftly endorsed the newly developed Corman-Drosten testing protocol. A “very small amount of 2019-nCoV RNA” was detected in a man just returning to Japan. Meanwhile, a legal permanent resident of the United States arrived back in the Seattle area after two months in Wuhan — soon to be identified as the first American “case.”

What did China suddenly discover, not even a week after saying it didn’t see between-person spread ?

This version of “transmission confirmation” says:

Experts have confirmed people-to-people transmission of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and infection of medical staff. A high-level expert team of China's National Health Commission Monday confirmed people-to-people transmission of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and infection of medical staff. Zhong Nanshan, a renowned respiratory expert and head of the team, said two cases in Guangdong Province were confirmed to be people-to-people transmission. Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the outbreak of the new coronavirus can be reversed if measures are taken now. (Source)

Nanshan was involved with SARS-1 (ergo “renowned”) but here’s the important part:

Two cases in Guangdong Province were confirmed to be people-to-people transmission.

This raises so many questions:

Confirmed how?

Two people with “close contact” tested positive for the new thing? Why is that evidence of transmission?

What if one is a false positive? What if both are?

What if the test isn’t really testing for anything meaningful - or anything that causes illness?

Maybe the thing(s) being “tested” was already detectable in humans…and didn’t spread or transmit at all?

Also key: “confirmation” of “infection of medical staff” - a clear signal to healthcare workers everywhere that they were in danger and needed to be ready for the pandemic scenario they’d been primed for had arrived.

But consider:

More instances from late 2019 and early 2020 could be given that challenge the core lie about transmission. Despite claims made China, the WHO, and officials in most countries, it was never demonstrated that “SARS-CoV-2” is a distinct entity which travels between humans. Zero days were needed to “slow the spread” because nothing new was spreading.

Rolling out a test to fake spread is a now well-established, proven method by which ‘pandemics’ are created. Whatever viruses are, or their relationship to illness and disease, we must disarm those who would continue to pull off human-rights heists by revealing the true nature of their conjuring tricks.

Waves of illness and death need not be occurring in real life—or be driven by viral behavior—when storytelling, military-grade propaganda, sophisticated testing programs, and data dashboards are enough to cast the spell, setting off a positive feedback loop that fuels perverse incentives and sustains pandemic-threat mythologies.

The sooner we can get the perpetrators to confess to what they’ve done, the better.

