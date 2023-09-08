See this? It’s INSANE.

It’s 37,469 New Yorkers dying in two and a half months — a mortality increase equivalent to almost more than eight 9/11 events. A ridiculous 20,000 deaths list COVID-19 as underlying cause, including a suspiciously high number of younger adults who died in hospitals.

Unlike 9/11, we don’t know who all died. Investigative journalism and public burial records for Hart Island (where unclaimed decedents and city burials go) have aggregated less than 10% of names of New Yorkers who are purported to have passed away in spring 2020.

Unlike with the city’s historical archives for 1855-1949, we cannot review digitized proof of death for each decedent.

Unlike Chicago & Milwaukee, New York has no public database that shows individual deaths processed by the medical examiner’s office.

Unlike in Massachusetts & Minnesota, death certificates are not subject to FOI request and have not been obtained under public records disclosure laws.

Unlike in Ohio, the release of death certificate data is not being litigated.

So we’re left with numbers in reports and Excel spreadsheets, records sent to the feds and protected in CDC WONDER, and no real proof that this number of people died on the days they are alleged to have died.

Sorry, but I’m not buying what this ⬆️ is trying to sell.

The steepness of the daily death curve simply doesn’t work.

Viruses aren’t bombs - including pathogens with the infection fatality ratio of influenza at most. A “spreading” risk-additive pathogen doesn’t show up in mortality data overnight. There would be signs and signals. Yet, we see none and are asked to believe that government officials were prescient enough to catch the virus “just in time”.

Elsewhere, I’ve spelled out many of the deadly iatrogenic policies implemented all at once. But the scale of deaths in hospitals plagues me. Whether we’re talking ED visits or inpatient admissions at “epicenter” and high-death hospitals, the city simply did not have the patient intake to make the numbers make sense. Consider: peak census for COVID-positive inpatients is reportedly ~15,000. The number of inpatient deaths that cite COVID as underlying cause in that time is….~15,000. 🤔 [CORRECTION, 9/11/23: I misread the state’s presentation of the census. Peak COVID inpatient census was 12,184, which makes the 14,704 inpatient deaths in the spring that attribute underlying cause to COVID even MORE ridiculous.]

How do you lose [more than] the peak COVID census equivalent in 11 weeks with record-low intake???

The only way that starts to work is if a whole lotta people who were already in the hospital as of March 1 were tested for COVID and died, with their deaths attributed to the “novel virus,” and the public made to believe it was spread that killed those people.

Since third-party witnesses were banned from healthcare settings, and the public hasn’t compelled proof of what went on inside those settings, officials can apparently claim whatever they want and get away with it.

I, for one, want certainty that the deaths actually happened on the days they are claimed to have happened. It seems silly to dissect what caused the deaths if the deaths haven’t truly been substantiated.

Could there be fraud?

People ask me about the “F” word - fraud - and I’ve come to the unfortunate conclusion that YES, we could be looking at a fraudulent all-cause death curve.

Based on everything I’ve obtained & reviewed in the past 15 months - including some things I haven’t yet written or spoken about publicly (but will) - I’m concerned that one or more of the following could have occurred in/with New York City:

Deaths that actually occurred before mid-March were pushed forward into the excess death period - anywhere from several weeks before several months or more. Deaths that occurred in later April 2020 and/or thereafter in 2020 were “pulled back” into the excess death period. Some deaths that occurred in one place of death (at home, in nursing home facilities) were double-counted as hospital deaths. A portion of deaths in that occurred in hospice facilities at some point are in the hospital inpatient death numbers, thanks to the March 23, 2020 executive order that afforded dual-certification to hospice beds as hospital inpatient beds. Fabricated death certificates are in the data. This is less likely, but a potential scenario would involve sudden “dumps” of certificates and/or records that list only U07.1 as underlying cause with nothing else listed (i.e., incomplete death certificates).

Any of these could have involved holding death certificates for later processing and part of what was behind thousands of “probable” COVID deaths the city added between April 14 and June 1, 2020.

If fraud isn’t in the mix - and the deaths legitimate in every way - then officials should have no problem releasing the records to back up their assertions.

We’ve been lied to about everything in this mess.

I want proof.