Happy First Friday of December 2023!

It’s been almost a year since my Twitter restoration and I’ve now poked the YouTube bear.

Last night, the platform pulled a video of Mark Kulacz & me talking about New York City’s mass casualty event, shortly after the live premiere.

As the name suggests, Mark’s show Housatonic Live is usually live. We did a recorded conversation yesterday afternoon instead, and a premiere of a slightly-edited version at 8:15 p.m. (ET). We were both in the live chat, as was Jonathan Coeuy of Gigaohm Biological.

Within 20 minutes of the premiere ending, YouTube removed the video for violating Terms of Service.

The Housatonic Live channel got a Community Guidelines strike for (allegedly) breaching YouTube’s Medical Misinformation policy. That means Someone or The Algorithm determined the conversation “poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authors and by the World Health Organization (WHO).” 🙄

Mark and I didn’t talk much about the COVID shot, as its not my focus.

We DID talk about the implausible, potentially fraudulent data surrounded NYC’s spring 2020 event, connections to the opioid epidemic, alternative meanings of COVID-19 as a death coding, and the flu shot. (You can watch and listen for yourself on BitChute, Odysee, or Rumble.)

As Wood House 76 readers know, I am no stranger to social media hand-slaps for COVID-19 posts. I started this Substack after Twitter locked my account in July 2021. Later, I was “permanently suspended” - for 5+ months the second time around - which I complained about during the hiatus and chronicled here, after the account was restored last Christmas.

[ICYMI, I recently changed my Twitter handle to @Wood_House76, to mirror the name of this Substack. Unfortunately, the Muskian regime allowed a troll to quickly take the old handle. I advise ignoring or blocking that account — or at least not confusing it with The Actual Me.]

Elsewhere on the Information Control Battlefront…Norton SafeWeb was blocking WoodHouse76.com as a Dangerous Web Page. I disputed the claim and have been “upgraded” to a Caution rating.

Is it wrong that Top Gun fan in me prefers to be Dangerous? 😉

Anyway, it seems the Tech Bros at Private Companies are still suppressing what the Government would want them to suppress — which why I’m not as celebratory as some people are about Missouri v Biden. In practice, the principles underlying free speech and free press remain suffocated.

Specific to COVID, the core story about sudden spread of a novel risk-additive coronavirus necessitating a global pandemic declaration and mass vaccination hasn’t changed. Government and Social Media Magnates alike are protecting that narrative. Anything which challenges or disrupts it is still “Dangerous.”

Evidently, that includes a casual data-focused conversation between Mark Kulacz & me.