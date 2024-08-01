I’ve spent a lot of time talking about the specious New York City spring 2020 death curve but I have questions about other cities too - like London.

William Sy reported there was a ~200% one-month increase in deaths from all causes in April 2020.

I’m aware of the NICE guidelines issued on April 3, 2020, which encouraged midazolam use [NG163] and discouraged antibiotics [NG165] - plus many other horrors similar to what is being documented in Scotland & has been reported all over the world (e.g., forced intubation, mis-use of oxygen, barring loved ones from bedside, unilateral DNRs, neglect & starvation, deprived indifference toward the mentally disabled).

There’s no question that testing & euthanasia protocols were used to help create the appearance of a sudden-spreading deadly novel virus and that MANY people were killed. ⬇️

But, as with NYC, I’m wondering about witnesses to the management & removal of decedents from hospitals, care homes, and personal homes. Like my friend Steve puts it, “Who did that work?”

Going from 4,140 deaths in a month to 12,200 seems like an event that would generate videos, pictures, and testimonials about handling the bodies.

What about obituaries and burial records? Do they substantiate that many Londoners dying in the timeframe?

Can hospital admissions, occupancy, and “turnover” be matched to daily deaths in hospitals? Do the care home death numbers make sense with the number of residents living in care homes?

I see London’s Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA) event was significant.

It appears people were calling for help. What were emergency medical services being told to do or not do? Are there copies of the directives that were issued?

I’d love to hear from anyone who was living and/or working in London back then and can speak to what they saw, or the number of people they knew/knew of who died.

Email, comment, or use a Note.

Post-Publication: