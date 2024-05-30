My friend Steve Lucie still wants to know who moved the bodies in New York City and why there are no videos or images of a city overwhelmed by an incredible mass casualty event.

Much like moving bales of hay, moving the dead weight of one human being, let alone 27,000 more than usual, is hard work. It’s also hard to hide from public view in a city of 8 million people, many of whom have cameras on their phones and live near hospitals and nursing homes.

Steve puts it this way:

All right, let me break this down. So, here’s a hay rack. I deal in manual labor a lot. These are just grass bales, but they weigh about 75 pounds probably. So I can throw 100 of these on this hay rack. And that’s work. Imagine throwing 50-100 bodies in a refrigerated truck. Probably average - maybe average weight of 180 pounds. Who did that? Where’s the evidence of that? Where’s the pictures, video? Where’s the first-hand accounts? You know, or all of those bodies to be moved, lifted? What’d they do - stack ‘em up on top of each other like hay? Were they on shelves? Who’s putting a 180-pound bodies up on a shelf? Thousands of them. I don’t see it. Why aren’t we asking those questions? Why aren’t there answers to that? Maybe the answer is there…

National Guard and U.S. Army teams were in New York City assisting with body removal in those months, but sources conflict as to how many bodies were handled and from where.

Media reported that FEMA sent or helped send refrigerated trailers for use as temporary morgues, which gave the impression of a city suddenly besieged by carnage. FEMA told me the agency didn’t have a contract for mortuary storage services in New York City and hasn’t yet fulfilled my request for records about facilitating Department of Defense trucks.

Questions about how so many bodies were handled so quickly - and largely kept from public view - could also be asked of others cities that claim to have experienced 150%+ increase in deaths in a very short timeframe. There’s Bergamo province, of course, but also Madrid, London, and Manaus (Brazil).

UPDATES: The @Libs_OfChicago account is new to me, but he/she makes a good point about the influence one’s political views on one’s perception of the “pandemic.” I was living in Cook County in spring 2020, blocks from the city of Chicago border and within walking distance of three nursing home/care facilities. Despite the county reporting a very high COVID death toll, I didn’t personally know anyone who became suddenly sick or who died with a COVID-attributed death.

@elocin_x says she saw empty open trucks outside of NYC hospitals in spring of 2020. A former NYPD detective I spike with last month told me something similar: he saw trailers but never saw them open or anyone putting bodies in or taking bodies out.