Wood House 76

BioMedWorks
3h

Jessica,

I will not be satisfied until all these sadistic monsters, aka 'healthcare providers' are arrested and thrown into prison. Their corporate industry must be destroyed and rebuilt from the ashes.

Back in 2020, I dislocated my knee and when I sought care from my fellow physicians, I was denied. Because I refused to wear a face diaper, refused to get tested for covid, refused to take the vaccine, I was told to GO SUFFER AND DIE. I was their public poster child of the punishment all would receive should they defy orders.

I will never ever seek help from those who openly claim to want to torture and murder me.

Laura Kragie MD

Jimmy Gleeson
3h

My final appointment with my last doctor back in 2023 was me sitting in the waiting room without a mask, going into the backroom as one of the first patients after lunch to see them "quickly don their masks." And then when the doctor finally demanded in the back room that I wear a mask, and the doctor went and got me one when I stated I did not have one, which I did wear for the duration of the backroom visit and then removed directly after.

