"How Much Worse Does It Have to Get?"
Compelling ad from People Who Play by the Rules
In-broad-daylight crime in Chicago isn’t new, but it’s gotten worse since March 2020, under current state & city leadership, with no real signs of improvement.
Viewer discretion advised.1
1
No one asked or paid me to post this ad. I received the link from a friend who is not affiliated with this PAC in any way.
The Republicans could post a fresh ad with new content everyday. Complete failure if this isn't the strategy.
This is absolutely horrifying!