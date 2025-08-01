Archiving content from one of my Twitter/X threads in October 2021, with a few edits for readability/flow.

18 October 2021 ( thread )

Per the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) half of Illinois' "vaccine breakthrough" COVID deaths are NOT among people who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions.

This seems like something our media should probe. Raising questions about data does not equate to being "anti-vax."

IDPH also reports broad age-group categories for the breakthrough deaths.

It seems unlikely that all 333 deaths (among vaxed people who were not immunocompromised and didn't have other conditions) were age 65+. Further age breakdown of 18-64 is needed - as well as age/underlying health condition data.

CDC data has long shown that well over 90%++ of deaths with COVID on the death certificate have other contributing causes or conditions listed. https://cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#Comorbidities

So, approximately 50% of breakthrough deaths in Illinois having no other conditions, etc. seems noteworthy. My e-friend @AWokeZombie is seeing something similar in New Jersey.

At this point, I'm more intrigued than I am alarmed, but if this trend continues, it's going to be hard for media and public health/elected officials to ignore.

FYI, here's Illinois' "breakthrough" definition:

"An individual who tests positive for C19 at least 14 days after being fully vaccinated & didn't test positive in the previous 45 days."

So any COVID deaths that don't meet that criteria are "unvaxed"/not fully vaxed.

In Illinois, “unvaccinated"people who have received

0 doses

1 of a 2-dose vax

2 of a 2-dose but tests pos <14 days after 2nd dose

14+ days after full dose but tested positive in the previous 45 days

All of these folks are in one "bucket" and are compared to fully vaxed. 🧐

###

Related:

Archived May 2021 Thread

Archived Sept 2021 - March 2022 thread