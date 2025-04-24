I’ve written previously, in an informal way, about the hypothesis that “COVID” illness and case curves in early 2020 are related to the activation of 5G networks.

I’ve read Frances Leader’s Substack article and an embedded analysis published in April 2020 that attempted to find a relationship between the presence of networks and COVID numbers.

Although I am not a specialist in the proposed health effects of these networks or any associated research on cell/smartphones, EMF, or radiation poisoning, my investigative focus on the timeline and events of 2019 and early 2020 is sufficient for making observations and posting questions about the hypothesis.

My reactions to Leader’s article are more of a “memo” to myself, useful for when people ask about it, than they are a full rebuttal or critique of 5G hypotheses.

Leader said,

Fifth generation telecommunications rolled out its infrastructure during the latter half of 2019 and switched on in sequence, with Wuhan leading the way. 10,000 new towers fired up 5G to service millions of new smart phones in time for the United Nations Military Games held in that city in October 2019. The participants noticed that one country did not field a team - Great Britain. The Union Jack was missing from the event. During her bicycle race, Maatje Benassi collapsed breathless and was taken to hospital. Wuhan streets were strangely quiet. A city of 8 million?

Is there documentation of this 5G service being launched? On what dates did this occur?

What is the relevance of Great Britain being absent from the Games?

Why is the collapse of an athlete during elite competition remarkable?

What is significant about the streets of Wuhan being “strangely quiet”? What is the basis for saying this was the case?

Taking the recently-released U.S. Department of Defense 2019 World Military Games report at face value, I find no evidence of a novel virus spreading or new disease circulating among athletes. Wood House 76 Department of Defense 2019 World Military Games report does not provide evidence of Early Spread of the thing named SARS-CoV-2 or incidence of a disease the WHO called COVID-19 A newly-released Department of Defense report about illness experienced by U.S. athletes at the 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan is not evidence of early incidence or “spread” of COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2… Read more

The city of Tehran, in Iran trialled their installation of 5G. It triggered a wave of respiratory illnesses and was rapidly shut down. The news from Iran was so scant that most people never heard about it.

When was this trial conducted (start/end)? Is there documentation of this occurring and respiratory illness ensuring?

If the news from Iran is scant or suppressed, what are the sources of these reports?

The events reported from or about Iran in early 2020 look like staging and/or cover stories. Is the idea that the effects of 5G were being covered up by (for example) “news” about 12 regime officials and 11 athletes being killed by a coronavirus and the country digging mass graves? Wood House 76 The Time a Coronavirus Hit Iran Iran being in the news yet again makes this a great time to look back at the bizarre role the country/regime played in the staging of a spreading coronavirus from afar… Read more

The town of Bergamo in Northern Italy soon followed suit and switched on their new 5G mobile phone services in a densely packed industrial area.

Is there documentation of this 5G service being launched? On what dates did this occur?

Which “densely-packed industrial area”? Densely-packed with what (or whom)?

At the time, Wuhan was reporting large numbers of people arriving in hospitals suffering from breathing difficulties. As required by the W.H.O., a PCR recombined sequence of RNA was computer generated from a patient fluid sample and labelled as the spike protein of a ‘novel coronavirus’. The world was alerted to a pandemic in February of 2020.

At what time? At the time Bergamo supposedly switched on its networks?

The reported cases etc in Wuhan were all-but-finished by the time the Lombardy/Bergamo casualties were said to be increasing in March 2020. The details about the PCR test etc are from January 2020.

The WHO declared a PHEIC on 30 January 2020, announced the new name of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and disease it allegedly causes (COVID-19) on 11 February 2020, and declared pandemic on 11 March 2020.

Bergamo and the surrounding district was beginning to see alarming numbers of people attending hospital, struggling to breathe but by then, under orders from the W.H.O., the doctors were ordered to treat their patients with a protocol designed for a viral infection.

When was “Bergamo and the surrounding district” beginning to see this? “Alarming numbers” meaning what?

Where are the verified reports or data showing that high numbers of people were showing up to the hospital struggling to breathe?

Which “protocol designed for a viral infection”?

When other places in Europe switched on their 5G telecommunications, there was a marked increase in breathless patients turning up at hospitals. London was next to experience 5G and the accompanying spike in hospitalisations. Then New York, with its very dense population registered a massive spike in illness and deaths. All this is verifiable and highly memorable. We were all paying close attention at the time, weren’t we?

What are the dates and places of these activations?

Where are the verified reports or data showing that high numbers of people were showing up to the hospital struggling to breathe? When did this start?

When did London “turn on” 5G?

London did experience a massive spike in death, but the ACM death rise began after New York’s. London’s unexplained OHCA event appears to have begun simultaneous to New York’s, right when Donald Trump says “15 Days to Slow the Spread”? Is there a documented association between EMF and cardiac arrest?

What does “All this is verifiable and highly memorable” mean? Verifiable in what way? The propaganda of the period is very memorable — whether upbeat, downbeat, dance-beat, or downright absurd — and the populace all-but-forced to paying attention to screens because everything was being shut down and U.S. authorities were running a bomb/chemical-attack drill in New York City.

General Comments

The biggest problem with 5G hypotheses regards timing - i.e., the mismatch between verified reports of people becoming suddenly ill and the launch of networks in various places. Without documentation of when these networks were activated, and some kind of obvious correlation between activation and people rushing to the hospital and/or dying — and children & animals being affected - there’s no real case to be made for a cause of symptoms classified under COVID being the effect of 5G. Similar points apply to many of the hypotheses involving chemical poisoning in strategic locations.

As I told a reader this week, one general principle I’ve come to adopt as a result of studying the events of 2019 and early 2020 is that if something was being said/allowed to be said in/by the media at the time, it very likely either false or a distortion of the truth, and serves to cover up or obfuscate what was occurring in some way.

Arguably, being branded a conspiracy theory at the time increased the allure of the hypothesis, similar to the way the “Lab Leak” storyline was planted and played out.

If death and other curves are manipulated, as

and I have contended about

, then “all bets are off” and more possibilities are “on the table,” with the COVID event potentially being a “cover” for a variety of things that government officials, the WHO, private parties, et al prefer stay under wraps, including any adverse health effects of 5G networks.