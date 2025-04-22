Wood House 76

Wood House 76

BioMedWorks
4hEdited

Jessica et al,

Welcome to the "Sasha hates you club" !

FWIW: I was escalated to being completed blocked by her when I advised her to be merciful to others, eg Robert Malone, because she may be projecting her own guilt over her involvement with FDA and big Pharma. I recommended reading Carl Jung's concept of the shadow.

In response to me, she went bat-shit crazy, spewed a firehose of obsenities and curses at me. Then, launched 'the blocking'. SMH.

Kudos to you for your infinite patience, something I do lack.

-Laura Kragie MD biomedworks.substack.com

stereodream
3hEdited

finally, someone is addressing the latest Sasha's pet theory (took her a while to get here) which is conveniently plugs into the rest of her research. I can't decide, however, if the extreme amusement and obscenity of the idea of someone spreading invisible and odorless chemicals in NY subway or BestBuy that somehow spare children, dogs and politicians make me laugh or give me a slight migraine.

