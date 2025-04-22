Via Substack Notes, Sasha Latypova stated,

Chemical weapons were deliberately used in some key locations (like NYC).

Jonathan Engler replied,

Sasha Latypova responded,

Several things make me think this was done: Extensive documented history of US (and UK) governments doing it; Real symptoms of neurological poisoning that were reported widely, and that I experienced myself. These symptoms are consistent with several known previously used agents (fluorescent particles, several types of bacteria widely used as “simulants” in bioweapons programs, and possibly synthetic anthrax factors). DOD (James Giordano) explains the pandemic-faking script which involves chemical weapons (poisons to seed “sentinel cases”) He states that they need something like 200 cases, so not a lot is required. You say “Bergamo and NYC events look staged” - YES, morbidity is staged by seeding “sentinel cases” with chemical poisons. Mortality - by hospital murder protocols. Sole focus on mortality data is wrong when evaluating this. The agents used for faking pandemics are incapacitating, not lethal. They don’t show up in mortality numbers (hospital murders show up in mortality data). The use of incapacitating/panic seeding chemical weapons will only show in morbidity data, in specific symptoms.

Jessica Hockett said,

Good evening [Sasha]. My response follows: U.S. and UK governments doing what? I know of no incident in U.S. or UK history involving a mass poisoning on a scale corresponding to the magnitude or speed of the purported events in Bergamo and New York. “Real symptoms of neurological poisoning were reportedly widely” in Bergamo and New York? When? (Not in spring 2020.) If I’m not mistaken, your personal experience occurred in early 2022. Please confirm. In the James Giordano clip you posted and summarized here, he does not specify a chemical weapon, but rather presents a hypothetical case involving a drug used on an individual level. The 200 cases he puts forth is not only a very low number but is presented in terms of poisoning a few people in different cities, and not with anything “transmissible” between humans. (Giordano describes such use in this presentation too - and explicitly says that what he is describing is not a mass poisoning scenario.) So it seems those who have used Giordano’s presentations as support for the “seeding” or localized poisoning idea - have misapplied it. We agree with you that Gain of Function can’t produce spreading viruses and is the stuff of sci-fi. Subscribing to a Marvel/DC Comics vision of what is possible in the real world on a large scale doesn’t seem much different. What chemical poisons could have been used in NYC - and when? What are the possibilities? Where does the use of the poisons show up in data and on-the-ground, contemporaneous reports? How do the poisons translate to ambulance dispatch data? Emergency department visit data? Hospitals reported over 22,000 dead patients in eleven weeks. Nearly ~20K of those deaths were in inpatient, which is ~15K above normal and the equivalent of every inpatient bed. Even with direct euthanasia, as Jonathan Engler said, it’s a body management issue and simply isn’t substantiated by corroborative, qualitative evidence. In what data would evidence of chemical poisoning morbidity show up, specifically?

Sasha Latypova replied,

Re #1 -just because you didn’t bother to look into the history of biological and chemical weapons development, you know of no instances of covert deployment of these things on civilians and military. There were hundreds of these deployments. Please study this topic if you are interested. I have written about this, but you don’t have to read my newsletter, there are books on this topic. One important point you and others who are gaslighting people with “it was in your head” theory don’t seem to get - biological and chemical weapons used to fake pandemics are NOT DEADLY. Therefore, if you look for mortality data to reflect this, you will never see it. The deaths were hospital murders. The symptoms like loss of taste and smell - use of chemical weapons. Which ones- fluorescent particles, bacterial simulants and possibly synthetic anthrax factors. All of these are not deadly and will not show in the mortality statistics anywhere. You need to pay attention to morbidity - REAL SYMPTOMS which you ignore and tell people they imagined stuff. Re the rest of it, I don’t need to convince you. In fact, you are one of the last people I care to convince of anything. You have your pet theories, please enjoy them. I have nothing to discuss with people who act in bad faith toward me, like you did. Have a great day.

Joint Response (Hockett, Engler, Neil)

We remain open to the possibility of localized poisoning or point-release events and have discussed or mentioned specific historical events and possible mechanisms elsewhere (e.g., Operation Sea-Spray, fentanyl & contaminated medications, infectious clones & neuro-poisons, contaminated vapes, anthrax, and oxygen).

The question about “extensive documented history” of the U.S. and UK using chemical weapons was not an expression of doubt about whether certain things are/have ever been the focus of development but a request for clarity, specificity, and examples of chemical poisonings on the order of the magnitude or speed of the Bergamo and New York curves (cases, hospitalizations, deaths). We’ve explored many potential “techniques” for creating the appearance of a spreading virus via other pathways, cross-checked those with various kinds of time-series data and interviews, and - more specifically to New York - reviewed statistics and studies related to the city’s 1916 polio epidemic and 1918 Spanish flu “outbreak”.

“It was in your head” is not a fair distillation of our view and we have not denied that people became ill during the COVID event years, or had experiences that were novel to them or represent a pattern. While we see no evidence of a transmissible or circulating coronavirus, we do not dismiss or rule out the possibility that isolated or synthetic agents may have played a role in some cases or places.

We contend democide (government-directed homicide in various settings), a story, a test, theatrical propaganda, psychological warfare, and fraud were sufficient for staging a pandemic. Respiratory illnesses and symptoms are explicable by many factors and forces, none of which need to involve a pathogen or catalytic agent. Contemporaneous evidence of remarkable illness in the later months of 2019 and first six months of 2020 is scant.

We are not aware of any study that has demonstrated higher incidence of the "loss" or distortion of taste (ageusia)/smell (anosmia) with or after testing positive on a SARS-CoV-2 test - or during the “COVID era” - than with any other respiratory illness/cold. Anecdotally, Jessica knows two people who had no symptoms at all, were compelled to test via nasal swab in September 2021 and experienced loss of taste and smell two weeks later. Potential explanations beyond normal incidence include:

testing swabs (see observations of @biddle_leo)

symptom aggrandizement via behavioral/social cues

nocebo effects or psychogenic inducement/enhancement

undisclosed deliberate non-pathogenic forces

Close examination of the New York event has gone far beyond death or causes of death. Data manipulation notwithstanding, symptoms and “morbidity” should “show up” in time series data (e.g., emergency department visits), experiences, eyewitness accounts, etc. We have spoken with very few New Yorkers - including a frontline doctor - who say that they or anyone they knew became suddenly ill in spring 2020. Some symptoms reported by elevated voices on social and mainstream media appear to have been part of a script and an aspect of a “live-exercise simulation” involving city hospitals and EMS services that Jessica has hypothesized was activated by the U.S. federal government.

Many aspects of our theories - and the things about which we’ve speculated - are complementary to those of Sasha Latypova and others who believe localized poisonings triggered illness in spring 2020 in key locations. We are not looking to be “convinced” as much as we are trying understand the claims and perspectives of those who assert a chemical or biological weapon was deployed in Bergamo and New York and find out if they are aware of something that we might be able to corroborate or probe further, for the sake of uncovering what happened.

For readers in need of a “crash course” on major anomalies and serious problems with the New York event, this article is a good place to start, followed by this one. The young deaths and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest death curve are especially disturbing. If a poisoning can be disclosed or may explain those things (or anything else about “the death spike”) we are open to hearing about it.

Needless to say, a mass poisoning - or intentional poisoning of individuals or groups of individuals (e.g., healthcare workers, first responders) - would constitute an act of terrorism. Like deliberate deaths in hospitals, care homes, and data fraud, if these occurred, they should be exposed and those responsible brought to justice.

A significant weakness in the hypotheses of various analysts who claim poisoning was used in selected locations to launch the “emergency” (or cover up a “real” threat) regards timeline incongruity and anachronistic thinking. Latypova states a poisoning occurred in strategic locations only and that loss of taste and smell was caused by “use of chemical weapons”. However, such symptoms were not widely reported in places that show high excess during the so-called "first wave” but much later and by people in a range of countries and cities throughout the world — especially in 2021.

We also understand Latypova to be saying 'the COVID event' includes neurological symptom-causing chemical or bioweapon attacks. Reviewing associated symptoms that do not overlap with respiratory illness or COVID, we find near-zero evidence to support claims about widespread or localized reports of this symptom class.

So, we are unclear if she is perhaps claiming that there were several “waves of attack" with different agents, two of which appear to be among the most deadly assaults ever perpetrated against humanity outside of war (i.e., Bergamo & New York), and separate, subsequent non-lethal events throughout the rest of the world. If so, we’d be interested to know how the latter were carried out since, as far as we are aware, she agrees with us that viruses cannot be engineered so as to spread from person to person in the manner purported by the official narrative.

At the same time, we are concerned that the “poisoning” narrative fuels and provides justification for the same kind of industrial complexes that have given us the bioterrorism/pandemic preparedness rackets. Having to guard ourselves against mass poisoning threats means more time, money, resources, and energy devoted to getting ready for future attacks.

For this and other reasons, claims about chemical poisoning being used in 2020-2022 need to be supported by evidence from the relevant timeframes - versus evidence that it could be done, or has been done on a smaller scale, over a long period, or in the past.

Update: We informed Ms. Latypova of this response but she has declined to review it at this time.