In “1953 Army Report on Minneapolis Spraying Operation”, published yesterday on Due Diligence and Art, Sasha Latypova wrote [emphasis added]:

This [1953 Army] report provides the evidence that this [spraying] activity has been conducted for a long time, and that materials sprayed from airplanes in this way get into the office buildings and other buildings, especially into the higher floors. Therefore, my hypothesis that this is one of the methods that may have been used to “seed” some unusual illness and claim it is a novel SARS-Cov2 virus is viable, especially for cities with high-rise office and apartment buildings, like New York. Spraying is also pretty easily implemented on subways and has been used by the US Army, too.

I asked Latypova about her hypothesis via Substack Notes.

With this hypothesis, are you saying that it is your belief that New York City experienced “unusual illness” in spring 2020? If so, can you please provide the basis/es for this belief?

The ensuing dialogue can be read here. Previous exchanges earlier this year are documented here and here.

Latypova requested that I (re)state what I believe happened in New York. My response is drawn from the articles I’ve already written. I capture my response below with links to other pieces, for the benefit of new readers and anyone else in need of a refresher:

The 27,000 excess deaths in NYC are unsubstantiated. The ACM daily curve and several related datasets show clear fraud signals. At minimum, the spike reflects a mix of democidal policy directives in healthcare and EMS. But I go further: I contend the curve itself is impossible and was engineered, which does not mean there wasn’t excess death in the timeframe. The first priority is to verify that the event occurred as presented. Did the claimed number of people die on each day, in each reported setting —regardless of what their (hidden and not-subject-to FOI) death certificates say? All available evidence I’ve examined strongly suggests the answer is no. The toll is distorted, in timing, magnitude, or both. The most specious curve is the hospital curve. I believe Bergamo is a distortion as well. Like NYC, I’ve arrived at this “conclusion” as a result of examining different kinds of data and evidence. The absence of expected stochasticity on the front end of both curves is, by itself, a giant red flag. Statisticians should be concerned about the possibility of manufactured death data being used to model, portend, and plan for impossible events. Everyone should care what portion of these deaths were real (ie, occurred on the days and in the places claimed), and how many were not. Even large-scale iatrogenocide has limits; it’s not boundless. And without “on the ground” evidence to match the purported body management feat — and contemporaneous amounts that look and sounds a lot like a simulation (with real people/patients), we’re left with strong reasons to believe that the curves are not genuine.

Latypova previously said that “chemical weapons were deliberately used in some key locations (like NYC)” and “symptoms of neurological poisoning…were reported widely.”

Many analysts who reject the idea of a suddenly spreading, novel SARS-related virus transmitting person-to-person in late 2019 or early 2020 have nonetheless offered explanations for data showing apparent increases in respiratory or influenza-like illness (ILI) in March and April — following local emergency decrees or the WHO’s pandemic declaration. They assume that an atypical, significantly above-normal epidemiological event occurred and requires explanation.

I don’t necessarily accept this premise, as I fail to see how the sudden rollout of indiscriminate PCR testing and the introduction or revision of coding schemes can be considered valid or reliable indicators of authentic epidemiological phenomena..

Even so, Latypova goes beyond ILI to “unusual illness” and, based in part on an unclassified 1953 report "Behavior of Aerosol Clouds Within Cities," offers that aerial or subway spraying could have been used to “seed” illness (mis)attributed to SARS-CoV-2 in places like New York.

Evaluating the plausibility and “fit” of this hypothesis with official time-series data, records, images, and firsthand or secondhand accounts requires more detail about the symptoms of the alleged illness and, ideally, a proposed (even if speculative) timeline for its dispersal.

If Sasha Latypova shares more of her current thinking on the hypothesis, I can assess how well it aligns with the evidence I’ve gathered to date.

