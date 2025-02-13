In the comments on Pandemic Casualty Event 101, reader

asked:

Assuming this is precisely correct. With the same conciseness, could you append to the piece a list of the precise motivations of those who took those actions?

While ‘precise’ motivations of all who took Democidal actions in spring 2020 are not within my or any mortal’s capacity to discern, anyone who studies events leading up to and including early 2020 is inevitably drawn to consider possible explanations for the actions taken—especially if one believes, as I do, that COVID-19 was a staged operation

I’ve addressed possible motives in other articles and will borrow from those ideas here to convey my current perspective.

In my view, the ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’ was never about the sudden emergence of or the legitimate response to something named SARS-CoV-2. Rather, it was and continues to be about evading responsibility for the consequences of drugs and medicines (legal & illegal), lies about the causes and treatment of respiratory illness, and misguided profit-and-power-driven attempts to "fix" the human immune system.

I suspect that SARS-CoV-2 (whatever “it” may be) and the corresponding injection were, in essence, decoys—countermeasures designed to distract from deeper, ongoing problems related to the flu shot and other vaccines, as well as issues involving fentanyl in the drug supply and possibly contaminated vaping agents. Azeb Mariam has made compelling arguments regarding long-standing food supply issues tied to the confinement and vaccination of animals, which may also be relevant.

The debate over the virus's origin—whether a lab leak or a natural occurrence, often framed as "lab leak vs wet market"—was a false dichotomy deliberately planted by intelligence agencies. This narrative served to prevent the public from questioning the WHO’s claim about sudden emergence and “spread” of a novel coronavirus. The lab leak idea might be a veiled reference to "leaky vaccines" potentially generating more dangerous viruses and wet market a “wink” at problems created by practices in large-scale poultry, pork, and beef industries.

None of this would mean there weren’t other, broader, longstanding motives on the part of one or more groups of people & sectors, including but not limited to:

A desire to accelerate the adoption of the mRNA platform (not just for fixing issues with flu shots/treatments or other vaccines)

Infusing pharmaceutical and related industries with capital

Securing a return on investment (ROI) from years of pandemic and bioterrorism preparedness

Reducing/culling the elderly population and others who rely on government programs

Pushing forward digital ID, digital currency, and biosurveillance initiatives

Efforts to control the number or profile of people on Earth

Ambitious, potentially dangerous aspirations within philanthropic circles aimed at disease eradication

Unlike those who focus on one or two specific motives from the bulleted list above, I believe there were genuine, pre-existing health-related problems across and within different age groups before 2020. These issues—chronic illnesses, disease, and mortality—were largely the result of deceit by governments and private companies. In my view, the staged global pandemic and COVID shot helped - and is still helping - shield these entities from liabilities related to problems they created.

The plans activated were not pandemic or disease-outbreak response plans. We witnessed a theatrical simulation of a chemical attack that doubled as a World War III drill - using real people. Bergamo and New York City are the most obvious and highest-profile examples.

I do not think the U.S. activated countermeasures because officials actually believed SARS-CoV-2 constituted a bioterrorism attack. Nor can I argue that the COVID-19 event was motivated purely by a proactive agenda or merely the result of a misguided reaction from incompetent individuals and agencies.

