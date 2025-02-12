It is very easy to stage an attack by a sudden-spreading novel virus.
It cannot be done using care homes alone. You need hospitals.
Here's the basic formula:
Step 1: PCR-test patients who are already in the hospital for a newly-named, co-opted ‘virus’ or fragment of something that has been detectable in humans/living things for a while. Use the highest possible cycle thresholds, ignore the lack of specificity, and promote the ‘positive’ result as binary and diagnostic.
Step 2: Announce the positive tests as “cases” of a new disease with no known treatments.
Step 3: Motivate people with a certain travel history, ‘close contact’ exposure, essential worker status, and/or unremarkable symptoms to come to the hospital for testing. Transfer care home residents to the hospital. Be sure to keep testing/re-testing admitted patients.
Step 4: Tell healthcare workers to respond to the positive results as indicative of new/unique disease by applying a euthanasia protocol disguised as necessary ‘treatment.’ Assure doctors and nurses it’s unlike anything seen their careers, and is exactly what to expect from a ‘pandemic’ virus. Isolate patients and issue DNRs as needed.
Step 5: Blame the ensuing deaths on the virus. People who tested positive for it or were diagnosed with the disease and died absolutely died from the newly-named virus.
Step 6: After a lot of deaths, stop or pull back on...
bringing/admitted patients to hospital
testing everyone
some of the "treatments"
Step 7: Credit measures taken with the public just before or during the surge/wave of mortality for stopping or slowing the spread of the virus.
Step 8: Repeat as/when/where desired.
This is what the testing results look like inside a hospital:
It’s democide by way of “sinking the damaged ships”.
In a large city, e.g., New York, it requires closing or changing many systems and putting on a show. Doing things like
Urging/telling citizens to stay home (illegally mass quarantine healthy people).
Barring visitors from hospitals & managed healthcare settings.
Enacting myriad measures in hospitals to intentionally remove, redeploy, and (if needed) silence veteran/experienced healthcare workers.
Erecting tents in front of hospitals to "triage" patients, signal danger, and keep people out.
Simulating a war (putting up field hospitals, bringing in trucks/troops/ships/travel cadres, elevating scripted “frontline doctor” voices, digging mass graves…)
Directing paramedics to keep certain patients away from hospitals, treat cardiac arrests and other calls differently in order to “prevent spread”.
…and so forth.
Benefits include keeping people entertained with spectacle, making sure no single witness sees what does or doesn’t happen, and being able to claim whatever you want about how many people died and how.
Exactly Jessica. There is no "Step 7" in your formula, but it is no big deal. My field of work for almost 40 years has been Epidemiology-Preventive Medicine. In 2020, I got tired of telling all my colleagues that what you describe was exactly what was happening. It should have been obvious to anyone in our field; we have known for decades what happens when you equate a "test result" with a "disease". There are countless examples in the past of pseudo "epidemics". But for some reason, none of my peers listened to me; they all subscribed to the "pandemic" panic. You give me hope that there are still some people with enough noodle inside the skull to be able to figure this out. Thanks for all your work.
Listen to the Rogan podcast with Mike Benz that dropped today. They spend hours (I am still listening) detailing the unshackled Psyops and no-holds-barred dirty tricks played by the CIA, USAID, and related actors against the American people (and in fact the world) throughout history. They agree that the "pandemic" was orchestrated - BUT - they cannot get themselves to consider that there never was a novel pathogen. They can only consider the scenario where "GOF did it." That these agencies funded creation of "it' - but they aren't sure if they intentionally created "it" to harm the world and create a pandemic - maybe the "pandemic" was an accident. Isn't it far more parsimonious, especially in light of the corruption, control and callous they detail, that said agencies just created the STORY out of whole cloth as opposed to creating an "IT" that spreads around the world and kills millions? As you show, no one need create a pathogen if they control media, government and medical institutions. Rogan and Benz are totally on board with that control, yet still cling to "it." Many folks who have resisted the orchestrated pandemic explanation don't believe that there could realistically be a "smoke filled room with shady Blofeld characters" manipulating the world. Now we see that has been happening for decades, and we know who they are. Yet... "they created a GOF virus so they could shut down the world and transfer wealth bla bla bla!" They created a script boys, and they released THAT on the world. No virus (outside of the psychological kind) required.