It’s 1 August 2025 and Twitter/X is still allowing legal, non-harassing speech to be slapped with labels.

I’m no stranger to the platform’s suppression strategies (see here for some history) — and never truly surprised by anything that happens on any digital “press.” But this instance was truly bizarre because my account is in protected/locked mode and the post is an old thread I added this morning to another old thread.

The “sensitive media policy” I allegedly violated pertains to Adult Content.

Obviously, the post is not Adult Content. That an account (bot?) with the handle @covidmommyporn replied and may be the culprit.

I filed an appeal and the label was removed within 10 minutes or so.

I already turned the May 2021 thread I was extending today into a Substack article last year, documenting my correspondence with the CDC about its bulletin COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections Reported to CDC — United States, January 1–April 30 2021.

The “add-on” that was labeled this morning is a shorter thread from May 2021, when I initially reacted to the bulletin.

It was clear to anyone following public data in 2021 that state and federal agencies were using definitional games and data reclassification to prop up false claims about COVID shot efficacy. I tracked Chicago and Illinois data for a while — until my suspension from X in July 2022 — but eventually lost interest. The whole system was (and is) a mess and, I later realized, was for the flu shot too.

“Breakthrough” infection was the CDC’s term for considered fully vaccinated but tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The term “breakthrough infection” predates 2020 but appears to have been used primarily in reference to chickenpox/varicella, H1N1, and (to a lesser extent) “seasonal” influenza.

ICYMI, I archived an October 2021 thread on Illinois’ breakthrough data in a post yesterday:

