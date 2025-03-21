Motivated by our interactions with Bill Rice and other apparent misunderstandings of our views, we seek to clarify our shared position on fundamental issues and questions.

Dividing a Resistance

For at least two years, the following ideas have pervaded the ‘COVID contrarian’ space:

There is a monolithic “resistance” or “movement” comprised of all who dissent in ways big and small from the ‘official’ narrative about the COVID Event,

Disagreement among individuals presumed to be part of that group is harmful and must be avoided at all costs.

These beliefs are untethered from reality and contrary to how humans make meaning, produce knowledge, and solve problems.

Obviously, individuals who are part of the same organization, co-author written works, make presentations together, or embark on joint ventures must be in agreement regarding certain goals and questions.

In the public sphere, however, no one should be expected to conform to an ill-defined ‘herd’ simply because they identify as non-Covidian.

The Threat

In early 2020, the WHO, CCP, and officials around the world contended:

There is a threat - specifically, a novel coronavirus that causes a unique disease and adds risk of severe illness and/or death to some people is spreading between humans.

We contend the opposite:

There was no threat involving a spreading novel coronavirus, whether between humans or in the air.

“Viruses Don’t Exist”

Holding the above view is not contingent on accepting or rejecting that viruses “exist”. It could be seen as bridge between those who insist on entering the conversation with viruses aren’t a thing and those who say there was a manmade or naturally-emergent coronavirus that spread somehow from one or more points of origin.

Questions such as

What are the things called viruses?

Are viruses, whatever they are, causal of illness?

“Where” are viruses? Do they transmit? How do we know/why do we say so?

are scientifically and medically important, and the answers have far-reaching social, political, and economic ramifications.

We each have learned many new things over the past few years from books, articles, presentations, and individuals with respect to viruses and ‘the science’ of why some people experience colds and respiratory illnesses at some times, and why others appear "immune". It is clear that what most of us have been taught and assume to be necessarily true about viruses (and much else) is very far from being “settled science.”

But we cannot agree that saying “Viruses are fake!” or making similar statements is a superior or more legitimate tactic for persuading people about the depth and breadth of the lies they have been told than choosing to dismantle the individual precepts of the WHO et al’s pandemic claims.

“What Really Matters is the RESPONSE”

The virus/origins of the virus don’t matter, some say, what matters is the RESPONSE.

This position may appear well-meaning, yet it is flawed.

It absolutely matters whether a novel coronavirus was "spreading," because this was the terminology used to scare the populace, shut down schools and places of worship, hurt industries, and justify deployment of a dedicated shot.

For both of us, the biggest lie told by governing authorities wasn’t there is a virus or there is a novel virus. It was something is spreading — a la the 15 Days to Slow the Spread propaganda campaign.

Based on everything we’ve investigated and analyzed, including two places that reported extremely fast and high-magnitude death events in spring 2020 (New York and Bergamo), we see no evidence of spread and no reason that even one hour of thought - let alone 15 days, 30 more days, and beyond - should have been dedicated to considering a ‘response’ to a non-existent threat.

If there was dispersal of a pathogen, infectious clone, poison, or “signal” in certain locations, it was not via person to person transmission or spread but via one or more direct methods such as testing reagents, swabs, oxygen tanks, or similar mechanisms.

Silently Spreading But Not Deadly

Some analysts say SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade virus (or came from a lab), wasn’t especially deadly, but was spreading in fall 2019 or sooner and made people sick.

We used to hold this view ourselves (minus the confidence about lab origin). Studying specific events, documents, and granular data of different kinds changed my mind.

One problem with believing scientists can create or adulterate a viable ‘coronavirus’ that is able to ‘compete’ in the natural world is that it empowers the Perpetrators and sets them up for re-runs. If a concocted entity can escape or leak on a worker and transmit, or be released into thin air and make a people all over the world sick, it means the capacity to create illusions has some basis in reality. We see no reason to believe this can or has been done.

Everything we all witnessed and experienced indicates that an agent - including an infectious clone or ‘poison’ - isn’t needed. A story, new test, and screens showing images & numbers are enough to make the public think something is spreading.

Art of the (Im)possible

The COVID-19 Event was highly successful. Regardless of whether a similar operation is activated again anytime soon, or in executed in the same way, those in power have demonstrated what is possible.

This is bad news for posterity and perhaps the best reason of all to resist the temptation to assert that it doesn't matter if there was a novel virus spreading - what 'really' matters is the response, versus the claims about a threat.

If pandemics involving spreading ‘viruses’ - whether deadly or harmless - are impossible (as we and many others believe to be the case), then we can pronounce the phenomenon counterfeit and cross it off the list of emergencies that officials and private parties can feign to their advantage and our detriment.

Related