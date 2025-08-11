Posting my reaction to a tweet based on H.V. Wyatt’s 2011 paper The 1916 New York City Epidemic of Poliomyelitis: Where did the Virus Come From?

Of epidemics in 1916 and 1931,

said, “Polio hit hardest in the blazing heat of summer—then nearly vanished in winter. Read the full story for free (

).”

X user @mentiju4 quote-tweeted Bystrianyk and said,

…or it was yet another lab-leak.

with a screenshot of the Wyatt abstract.

Lab leak advocate Matt Ridley reposted.

My response:

Hi @mentju4 (and @mattwridley) Mr. Wyatt's lab leak hypothesis in his paper "The 1916 New York City Epidemic of Poliomyelitis: Where did the Virus Come From?" is a wild guess. “A New York laboratory was passaging poliovirus in primate brains, a technique which increased pathogenicity. I propose that highly virulent virus escaped and caused the epidemic. Scientists, technical and animal house staff were unaware that they could be infected by poliovirus which could then infect others.” Implication: person to person transmission. How? He [Wyatt] does not say. @mentju4 I am not seeing how you're addressing or contesting what @RBystrianyk is saying. To be fair, I was also unclear as to what @DrSuzanneH7 was proposing about route/mechanism on The Joe Rogan Show. (Transcript excerpt below.) Humphries: Most viruses in nature don’t become more problematic as they go through the human system. They become less problematic. Remember the whole COVID thing. Like, in the beginning, people were getting super, super sick. It wasn’t as contagious, but it was more virulent. And as it attenuated into the human bodies, it sort of spilt -- it kind of fizzled out a bit, and then we got the Omicron, which was, you know, less…it was more spreadable but it was much less pathological. And that’s the natural process that happens. So, when you’re gonna have problems, real problems with microbes, they’re usually gonna be reverse-attenuated, meaning made more lethal in a lab. And then they’re introduced into the population. And, look, I’m not making this up either: 1916, upper East side Manhattan, there was a Rockefeller Lab that their specific stated goal was to try to create the most pathological - neuropathological - strain of polio possible. And they did that by taking monkey brains and human spinal serum and injecting it into monkeys - and there was a big problem with that - which was released into the public by accident. And the world experienced the worst polio epidemic on record. Twenty-five percent (25%) mortality. That’s unheard of. Really freaked the public out. You can see the epicenter as it fanned out, and as time went on, never heard of it again. She said it was "released into the public by accident." Colleagues @jengleruk @MartinNeil9 and I have formally contested the Lab Leak hypothesis, Mr. Ridley/Prof van der Merwe's recent paper, and the [Lab Leak]/Market false binary. I have also investigated the NYC mass casualty event of spring 2020 in-depth. For those reasons, I would love to hear what the propositions are. TY.

I reached out to Mr. Ridley this weekend in X direct messaging with a request that he acknowledge he had seen our response to his paper but have not received a reply.

It seems the idea that “Somehow, something must have escaped” is being applied to 1916 in a manner similar to 2019: devoid of a demonstrated mechanism.

Historical fiction meets science fiction in another dramatic New York City “epicenter” story.