Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Hockett's avatar
Jessica Hockett
2h

H.V. Wyatt is relatively cautious in his conclusion; however, he was clearly of the mind that things from labs can escape "on" humans and spread between them.

"It is not possible to prove that the 1916 epidemic was caused by the escape of MV from the Rockefeller Institute. Neither can we know if there have been other escapes of poliovirus from laboratories. However it is a remarkable coincidence that a unique neurotropic strain of poliovirus was developed a few miles from an epidemic caused by a uniquely pathogenic strain of the virus. My theory would not be proved even if it could be shown that a Rockefeller worker had lived in Brooklyn. Nevertheless such an extraordinary epidemic requires an extraordinary explanation: it is the only suggestion to be offered so far. Correct or not, it provides a powerful message for everyone who works with pathogens."

The paper should also be read in view of his credentials and affiliations: https://loop.frontiersin.org/people/21852/bio

The June 2011 publication came shortly "after" H1N1/Swine Flu and advances the belief lab-escaped pathogens can and have created significant mortality events.

Matt Ridley's Lab Leak stance re: SARS-CoV-2 sounds similar to Wyatt's position on 1916 (Short version here: https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/matt-ridleys-believe-it-or-not)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
8h

It's never an outbreak of acute onset central nerve paralysis (poliomyelitis) from injecting the children with weirdo diphtheria or other mumbo jumbo quackzines, it's always 'a lab leak' -

"In 1916, New York City experienced a severe diphtheria epidemic, but it wasn't until later that widespread vaccination campaigns became prominent. While diphtheria antitoxin was available in 1894 and the Schick test for susceptibility was introduced in 1913, vaccination campaigns, particularly for children, gained momentum in the years following the 1916 epidemic."

In 1976, the national influenza quackzine roll-out was recalled due to accumulating reports of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). GBS in adults closely mimics the poliomyelitis in children.

When the quackzine campaigns is failing, the PR damage-control routine appears to be to spin the events into becoming some Sci- Fi lab leak cover-story narrative.

Sadly, then the deception become gospel, naively but automatically getting integrated into the cannon of emerging medical science, thus paving the way for the next cycle of: quaczkine campaign failure with severe adverse events> lab leak cover story. or some combination thereof.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Hockett
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Hockett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture