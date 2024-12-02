If you read and were intrigued by our recent article on the Bergamo (Italy) death spike, you also may be interested in a segment from an IPAK webinar

and I did earlier this year.

Our focus was the New York City event but included a segment where Jonathan explains his August 2022 & September 2022 analyses of Lombardy/Bergamo and UK data.

The segue from me talking about New York, Chicago, and Bergamo to Jonathan’s part begins around the 30:30 mark.

The entire webinar is 2 hours, 20 minutes and was expertly hosted by Don Najita.

Don also published a thoughtfully-crafted, well-written series of “short cut” articles with digestible video clips and other content from the webinar on the IPAK-affiliated Substack Twisting Strands. (The UK/Italy segment is Part 4.)

Because the presentation was in March, it doesn’t include findings from records requests or other analysis of the New York event published since then. You can find all NYC-related articles on this page: https://www.woodhouse76.com/s/nyc-2020-chronological

It’s hard to believe but it’s been over a year since

published (what I consider) the first “summary” article on the New York event, wherein Thomas Verduyn, myself, Jonathan, Todd Kenyon, and Martin Neil gave eight reasons to doubt the official death data.

My most comprehensive summary of the New York inquiry to date is the “Eleven Problems” article I published in September (also pinned to the top of the NYC 2020 page).

All posts related to the Bergamo/Lombardy event are on a page I created today - which is also accessible via the site navigation bar.