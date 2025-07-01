Archiving dialogue on X following my 22 April 2025 posting of “The possibility of a poisoning event in New York City: Dialogue with, and joint response to, Sasha Latypova.” (Minor formatting changes and link additions included.)

Fringe Dweller to Jessica Hockett

About that preparedness racket... Here is an article co-authored by James Giordano on "the need for modernized, improved preparedness for—and response to—potential biothreat scenarios." https://press.armywarcollege.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3220&context=parameters

Martin Neil to Fringe Dweller

Ta. Seems war scholarship doesn't require [an] evidence based argument.

Jessica Hockett to Martin Neil

It's more pandemic ghost-story telling. They've got the theater part right though! (yes, I know it's a military/war term). I still say the core lie is "spread." They have to fake/stage spread. What's COVID-19? "a non-CBRN threat and not a biological weapon" Altogether, they are talking like COVID-19 was an operation/military practice exercise. LOL. No to this (ref). ⬇️ What these people believe can be achieved simply cannot be achieved - and [James Giordano’s] mythologizing in those videos which have been circulated should not be used as a basis for believing a non-mundane poisoning occurred anywhere. If you say there was no spreading coronavirus, but are pushing the chemical poisoning, EMF, etc. theories (despite lack of fit with the data - which could be manipulated - or verifiable reports of illness), you're simply empowering the same complex you purport to be exposing. "Your government is trying to kill you" is defeatist and not deeply-rooted in reality or capacity. Direct methods like injections are a different story, of course.

Fringe Dweller to Martin Neil

The people in the biothreat industry go around entertaining each other with spellbinding stories of self-spreading killer agents, sharing the excitement of someday saving the world from devastation. It is make-believe but they are paid nicely to do it.

Jessica Hockett to Fringe Dweller

Right. So you have to ask yourself, "What is the maximum damage that could be done, in real-time, to fake spread/pandemic onset?” That is where NYC and Bergamo and other "outlier" events like London, Manuas, and Madrid are informative...as are Berlin, Tokyo, Sydney, Orlando...Evidence of absence in multple directions. Why should we believe Berlin's stats any more than New York's? Think about it from a "they ran a WWIII drill/practice" perspective: How much excess death can you REALLY handle at one time?

How much do you WANT to be handled, if you are merely casting a spell/creating an illusion?

How much do you even NEED, when digital ledgerdemain and a closed system is so simple to achieve (and yet requires planning)? I think we are both overestimating and underestimating this Op...

Fringe Dweller to Jessica Hockett

So, you are asking, "How many actual deaths are needed" when the perception of a threat can be sufficiently magnified with storytelling actors, media sensation, and a testing scam to create the illusion of spread. The degree of pure deception is greater than it seemed at first.

Jessica Hockett to Fringe Dweller:

I'm asking as a rhetorical device only, as I do have answers, but yes. :) Not only "needed" but there's such a thing as too many. You cannot afford to mess up and have too many - i.e., mess up your own op. You need "sure things". That's a reason why these grander theories about certain poisons, drones, gas in the subway etc. are rather silly. They build on a Hollywood version of what intelligence ops involve and are really just another version of "GoF is dangerous" but without the spreading coronavirus aspect. As I've said to @DrGooglybean - and others - the real practice activities were mundane, not the stupid things going on at Ft Detrick or some lab in Ukraine. Healthcare fragility/precipice theory/sink the damaged ships still applies, of course You need some "sudden deaths" of real people, including people at home. Can you get the NYC home death spike through more fentanyl and/or EMS withholding CPR "because spread"? Maybe. But let's take it back to James "Greatest Showman-Salesman-Hypnotist" Giordano (who may, in fact, mesmerized by his own myth-making): The idea of sentinels is correct, but it's not sentinel illness as triggered by poisons or clones or whatever. It's sentinel STORIES. Sentinel SIGHTS and SOUNDS via SCREENS. #alliteration Make people believe The Few - or the one - are The Many, despite what is true around you. "reject the evidence of your eyes and ears" #1984 I daresay similar has occurred re the COVID shot. See what I'm saying?

Fringe Dweller to Jessica Hockett

yep!

Leo Biddle to Jessica Hockett

Well said, I see something similar. Sentinel stories/sagas are best established through audience participation. Their authentic/emotional reaction and subsequent retelling gives a lie legs amidst the egregore. See Big Lie, convid or watching the towers fall amongst many others.

Jessica Hockett to Leo Biddle

"we are simultaneously the audience, actors, and titular victims of The Truman Show on steroids." [Quoting from article]

