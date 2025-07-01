Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Jimmy Gleeson
10h

On another substack this past week, someone on one of the sites that is skeptical of the "vaccine" nevertheless believe that they had Covid. My argument was that the PCR test was false, and despite their anecdotal reports of the experience of having Covid, I asked them what would have happened had they not been subjected to 24/7 fear and panic propaganda. I also argued that although Covid "felt different than any illness before," you can never step in the same river twice. That as we get older, our experiences change, and at the very least, we change.

When they keep on trotting out "unusual symptoms," it becomes clear the symptoms are not unusual at all. For instance, the latest "nimbus" variant causes "sore throat of razorblades", and I remember having this a few times in the past while living on the planet. And a quick internet search shows that such symptoms are common with the cold/flu. Nonetheless, people want to believe that this is "novel" in some fashion.

