I’m belatedly sharing a conversation between me and

on 4 May 2022

that I had forgotten about, and did not realize was posted on YouTube, until this week.

Cohen invited me to do a livestream for MintPress soon after my first Twitter suspension — which you can read about here:

I was sitting in my car in the Crate & Barrel Outlet parking lot in Naperville, Illinois, on a very hot day when Cohen and I spoke, so please excuse the brief cutout due to my phone starting to overheat!!

My views on free speech and free press remain unchanged.

I don’t regret anything I said, especially given the context of the conversation, though this was clearly before I fully realized there was pandemic involving a suddenly spreading SARS-related coronavirus and fabricated illness/cause of death the WHO branded COVID-19.

The segment is almost an hour, so if you’re short on time — or want confirmation that NPR-esque “podcast hosts” are fun and humorously biased in various ways but no replacement for hearing from the real thing 😉 — check out the Google NotebookLM Studio version:

1× 0:00 -15:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The summary and “study guide” generated by Google NotebookLM Studio is copied/pasted below, with a few tweaks and links inserts by me. (I used strikeout and bold text to show some things I would remove and add.)

Summary

Digital Dissidents and the COVID Narrative

1 source

This YouTube video, featuring a discussion between MintPress News journalist and Dan Cohen and guest Jessica Hockett (known as "Emma Woodhouse" on Twitter), centers on perceived censorship by major online platforms and the alleged overstatement of COVID-19 related deaths. The hosts and guest Cohen and Hockett argue that discuss their respective perceptions of how PayPal, Twitter, and potentially YouTube engage in arbitrary suspensions and content removal, particularly targeting anti-imperialist views, skepticism of war propaganda , and challenges to mainstream COVID-19 narratives.

Jessica Hockett specifically recounts her temporary suspension from Twitter for sharing data from official sources like the CDC that questioned reported pediatric COVID-19 deaths. The conversation expands to critique the role of mainstream media in amplifying official narratives without sufficient scrutiny, suggesting a shift in journalistic accountability towards citizen researchers. Finally, it touches on a broader political realignment due to pandemic responses, particularly among former liberal voters disillusioned by policies like school closures and mask mandates.

“Study guide”

Understanding Censorship, COVID-19 Information, and Citizen Journalism

I. Key Themes and Concepts

Censorship and Free Speech: The discussion extensively covers various forms of censorship, particularly online, and debates around free speech in the digital age.

Misinformation and Disinformation: The conversation critically examines the terms "misinformation" and "disinformation," their legal standing, and their application by social media companies and government bodies.

COVID-19 Data and Narratives: A significant portion of the discussion focuses on the accuracy of COVID-19 data, particularly regarding pediatric deaths, and the media's role in shaping public narratives.

Role of Mainstream Media vs. Citizen Journalism: The speakers analyze the shift in journalistic responsibility, highlighting instances where citizen journalists and data analysts have filled gaps left by traditional media outlets.

Political Realignment and COVID-19 Policies: The conversation explores the impact of COVID-19 policies on political allegiances, particularly among classical liberals and progressives, and the perceived failure of certain political factions.

Government Overreach and Accountability: The interview touches upon government and public health agency overreach, particularly concerning mandates and restrictions, and the need for accountability.

II. Key Individuals and Organizations

MintPress News: An anti-imperialist outlet that has faced censorship, including being banned from PayPal.

Consortium News: Another anti-imperialist outlet that faced PayPal suspension and fund revocation.

WikiLeaks: Cited as an early example of PayPal censorship (2010/2011).

Jessica Hockett (aka Emma Woodhouse): The guest on the livestream, a PhD in educational psychology, data-oriented individual, and prominent Twitter user ( @ewoodhouse7 handle changed to @Wood_House76; prior handle taken by troll ) who debunks COVID-19 propaganda.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention): The U.S. health agency whose data and reporting methods are scrutinized.

NCHS (National Center for Health Statistics): A CDC source for death data, considered more reliable by Jessica Hockett than the "CDC Tracker."

Twitter: The social media platform that suspended and then reinstated Jessica Hockett's account. Discussed as a "de facto public square."

YouTube: Another social media giant mentioned in the context of arbitrary censorship.

PayPal: Payment platform that suspended MintPress News and Consortium News.

British Medical Journal (BMJ): Published an article crediting Kelly Krohnert’s and Jessica Hockett's work on inflated COVID-19 pediatric death numbers.

Rational Ground: A loosely formed organization started by Justin Hart, comprising data-oriented individuals and citizen journalists.

Chicago Teachers Union: Cited as an example of a group that fought hard to keep schools closed, negatively impacting children.

Elon Musk: Discussed in the context of his potential Twitter purchase and his stated view of Twitter as a "digital town square."

III. Key Events and Cases

PayPal Suspensions: MintPress News, Consortium News, and WikiLeaks' suspensions from PayPal.

Jessica Hockett's Twitter Suspension: Her account was temporarily suspended for a tweet, then reinstated after appeal, highlighting the opaque nature of social media content moderation.

CDC COVID-19 Death Overestimation: The revelation, partially credited to Jessica Hockett's work, that the CDC's "tracker" overestimated pediatric COVID-19 deaths by 70,000 .

OSHA Mandate Ruling: The Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private employers, seen as a significant shift. https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21a244_hgci.pdf

Florida Judge's Ruling on Transportation Mask Mandate: A federal judge in Florida lifted the CDC's mask mandate for public transportation. https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/florida/flmdce/8:2021cv01693/391798/53/

Illinois Lawsuit against School Mandates: A grassroots effort, largely by parents, that successfully challenged school mask and quarantine mandates through legal action. https://www.thecentersquare.com/tro-order-2-4-2022/pdf_04e8b97a-8615-11ec-926a-23b1d407456f.html

IV. Arguments and Perspectives

Against Arbitrary Censorship: Both speakers argue that social media companies' censorship rules are arbitrary and lack transparency, leading to unfair suspensions.

Critique of "Misinformation/Disinformation" as Legal Terms: Jessica Hockett asserts that these terms have no legal weight and are not comparable to established free speech limitations like libel or slander.

Social Media as Public Squares: The argument that platforms like Twitter and YouTube have become de facto public squares, necessitating free speech protections akin to those in physical public spaces.

Critique of Mainstream Media: The speakers accuse mainstream media of operating as extensions of public health agencies, prioritizing narratives (e.g., COVID-19's danger to children) over accuracy and context.

The "Yellow Journalism" of the Pandemic: The assertion that the media's focus on panic and alarm during the pandemic led to sensationalism and a disregard for facts.

Shift in Political Alignment: The observation that many classical liberals and progressives have become disillusioned with the Democratic Party due to COVID-19 policies, potentially shifting their political allegiance.

Role of Citizen Journalists: The recognition that ordinary citizens, often with specialized skills, have taken on the role of investigative journalists in exposing wrongdoing and challenging official narratives.

Economic Factors in Media Control: The argument that media outlets, increasingly owned by billionaires or investment firms, prioritize profit and control narratives, limiting genuine investigative journalism.

All posts related to Free Speech/Press here.

From Wood House76 “About” page: Appearing in a forum or on a show does not imply endorsement of the host’s or organization’s views on either COVID-19 or other political or social issues.