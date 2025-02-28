Dear

,

I hope this letter finds you well in body, mind, and spirit.

I am reaching out with this open letter to gain a clearer understanding of your hypothesis regarding the sequence of events in late 2019 and early 2020—specifically, your perspective on what transpired and how.

Although I have posed questions on X, I have yet to receive a response. I hope this letter will encourage a public exchange of ideas, as your time and interest permits.

I refer to statements you made in this thread, where you addressed Jonathan Engler and Jeannine Morgan in separate posts:

A virus did spread around the world. The key message is that only around 10% are susceptible at any one time and that the definition of pandemic is totally divorced from reality. — The protocols were deadly. There was a man made virus though. — There is too little attention given to harm caused by policies and interventions. However, dispelling the fantasy that gain of function can out do nature is also important.

I have read portions of your book, Expired, (which I own!) and have revisited “Critique of my colleagues” and “Spike from the virus is like spike from the vaccine": this is scientific illiteracy...” I recognize that perspectives evolve with new knowledge and as time provides greater clarity, so I do not assume that the views expressed in those works necessarily reflect your current stance.

With that in mind, my questions are as follows:

Are you referring to the agent the ICTV-CSG named SARS-CoV-2 (formerly nCoV-2019) when you say, “A virus spread around the world”?

You have stated that the virus is manmade. Do you believe it was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

At this point, do you suspect the virus ‘leaked’ or ‘escaped’ accidentally, or do you think it was ‘released’ intentionally?

When do you believe the virus first began to spread globally?

By “the definition of a pandemic,” I assume you are referring to the one you used here, which involves something ‘novel’ that is ‘spreading.’ How do you believe this manmade virus spread worldwide—what was the mechanism—and over what timeframe, in your estimation?

When you said “only 10% are susceptible at any one time,” were you referring to 10% of the global population? Susceptible to what, specifically?

We agree that the capabilities of Gain of Function (GoF) research have been overstated—Sunetra Gupta is with both of us on that point! The experiments cannot create something that exceeds nature’s capabilities, whatever those may be. However, are you suggesting that GoF-produced agents can at least match nature? If so, what is the basis for that belief?

Finally, we agree that the harms caused by protocols receive too little attention.

Thank you for your time.

Regards,

Jessica Hockett, PhD

P.S. Please forgive any typos, grammatical errors, and incomprehensible American English. :)