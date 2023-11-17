Naomi Wolf interviewed me and Jonathan Engler this week on the Daily Clout podcast about our recent PANDA article “Does New York City 2020 Data Make Any Sense?” (republished on Daily Clout, Brownstone Institute, and the PANDA Substack).

Daily Clout chose the title “Were NYC COVID 2020 Deaths False?” but the key question Jonathan & I were emphasizing was really “Is the NYC 2020 Death All-Cause Death Curve False?"

We shared with Dr. Wolf some of the many signals that suggest data reported by city & federal officials have been manipulated. Besides missing, incongruent, and anomalous data of various types - and from different agencies - officials have shared no real proof the city’s death curve represents a real-time event.

We’re referring here not so much to the issue of how many deaths should be blamed on something called COVID-19, though that’s a problem too. We are questioning whether all deaths purported to have occurred on each day, in the settings they are claimed to have occurred, are legitimately represented by the daily death curve. Did anyone’s grandma die twice, for example — once in December 2019 and then again in March 2020? How do we know?

Under New York State law, death certificates are not subject to public records request, like they are in many other states. Journalistic efforts and a public database of city burials have identified less than 10% of the names for the ~37,000 people alleged to have died during in spring 2020. Essentially, the government is making claims — claims used to justify harmful measures and coerce millions of people to get shots they didn’t want or need — without providing evidence.

During the interview, Ms. Wolf observed,

“You’re asking for transparency from a non-transparent agency in a non-transparent city in a non-transparent state. Asking the head murderers to turn over the murder evidence.”

I agree, but we are also facing dereliction of duty on the part of the Fourth Estate. New York City is the home to some of the most widely-read and -watched news media outlets in the world — not to mention thousands of reporters who work for smaller outlets or for themselves. Besides potential fraud, the other story here is that many actually-paid-and-professionally-trained journalists apparently lack(ed) the skills or will to ask even the most basic questions about what happened in their own backyard.

Biologist Jonathan Coeuy watched & analyzed the interview on his Gigaohm Biological livestream last night and said,

“What I find a little odd and disturbing is that somebody from Chicago is the one who’s figured it out, in 2023, and not somebody from New York in 2021…New York is not a small town. New York is not a place where people don’t know about corruption. So I am actually pretty shocked that we are in 2023 and somebody from Chicago is pushing this story forward. Isn’t there a whistleblower? Aren’t there a thousand whistleblowers in New York City who want to fight for where they grew up? What the hell is going on in New York City?”

I have not figured it out, of course - and neither has Jonathan Engler or Denis Rancourt or anyone else, for that matter.

But why do even anti-mandate New Yorkers seem to accept the Cuomo-Trump-Fauci narrative? Essentially, New York was “hit harder” by a Novel Virus but showed the rest of the world how to handle it. 🙄

It’s pretty strange that “the city that doesn’t sleep” has been not just asleep but hibernating on this for more than three years. (Omertà, anyone?)

As I said toward the end of the interview,

“We need more people who care about this. This shouldn’t be just a ‘Jessica Hockett/Jonathan Engler Thing’. This should enrage , really, every New Yorker!”

Every American too.