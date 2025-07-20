Replying to’ article How Big Pharma hijacked Evidence-Based Medicine, Part I, I said:
I'm sincerely not understanding how you can see EBM [evidenced-based medicine] so clearly and yet hold to a "released bioweapon" view on SARS-CoV-2.
Below is my reaction to relevant portions of a speech you made at Brownstone in 2023, which BI republished not long ago. Has your view changed since then?
Would truly love to know.
Toby Rogers replied:
Yeah I think you 'no virus, no pandemic' people are nuts. I read your stuff and it never lands. I think you're participating in a psyop created by the biowarfare industrial complex that ensnares a certain type of well-intentioned person.
And you're doing massive damage to the movement to stop the iatrogenocide. I'm happy to fight the bad guys. It's infuriating to also have to fight supposed allies.
Hockett to Rogers:
Thanks for the response.
I believe we can engage in serious conversations about these and other topics without resorting to ad hominem or vague accusations about harming an ill-defined movement. Related thoughts here:
Glad to know you’ve read some of my work. That means you're aware I do NOT identify as “No Virus” and have recently argued that certain rhetorical and strategic moves by some (not all) in a segment of that camp function as PSYOP/MISO—or are at least useful to such operations:
You’re right that I take a “No Pandemic” position.
Since you also take your work seriously, I’d like to invite you to respond to a recent critique that Jonathan Engler, Martin Neil, and I wrote of the Lab Leak/Origin hypothesis:
While it addresses Matt Ridley and Anton van der Merwe’s paper specifically, our questions apply broadly to anyone who maintains that there was a suddenly-spreading or released virus, bioweapon, or similar agent.
Appreciate your consideration.
NOTE: I mistakenly left out "NOT" in the initial reply. Apologies!
I don’t know Toby Rogers and, to my knowledge, have only interacted with him once—in the comments section of his Substack, sometime in late 2023 or in 2024, regarding the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020.
Any additional dialogue will be posted here.