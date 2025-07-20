Replying to

’ article

, I

:

I'm sincerely not understanding how you can see EBM [evidenced-based medicine] so clearly and yet hold to a "released bioweapon" view on SARS-CoV-2. Below is my reaction to relevant portions of a speech you made at Brownstone in 2023, which BI republished not long ago. Has your view changed since then? Would truly love to know. Wood House 76 Theory about why the 'released bioweapon/poison' view doesn't actively question or confront the New York City mass casualty event The Brownstone Institute republished remarks today by Toby Rogers, originally delivered at a writers’ retreat in February 2024 and posted on his Substack here. Assuming Rogers’ views remain unchanged, I want to highlight and respond to two sections that speak to why the “released bioweapon” narrative relies on, and reinforces, key components of the offi… Read more

Toby Rogers replied:

Yeah I think you 'no virus, no pandemic' people are nuts. I read your stuff and it never lands. I think you're participating in a psyop created by the biowarfare industrial complex that ensnares a certain type of well-intentioned person. And you're doing massive damage to the movement to stop the iatrogenocide. I'm happy to fight the bad guys. It's infuriating to also have to fight supposed allies.

Hockett to Rogers:

I don’t know Toby Rogers and, to my knowledge, have only interacted with him once—in the comments section of his Substack, sometime in late 2023 or in 2024, regarding the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020.

Any additional dialogue will be posted here.